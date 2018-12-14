15 fantastic things to do this weekend

1. Woodburn Riverside Festival + Carols By Candle Light: Woodburn's Riverside Festival is on Saturday from 2pm, this time combined with Carols by Candlelight from 5pm. The event will feature children's rides, a biathlon, barbecue, raft races, face painting and a 'surprise visitor'.

2. Vox Caldera sing Carols in Bangalow: Vox Caldera is a chamber choir under the direction of Nicholas Routley. The troupe will perform Christmas Carols and works by Ockeghem, Monteverdi, Schubert and Britten, covering from the sublime to the silly. At All Souls Anglican Church Hall, Bangalow Rd, Bangalow, this Saturday from 6pm. $10. Children free.

3. Clunes Carols at the Common: Expect food stalls, cakes, rinks, live music by the Clunes Christmas Band, raflles and a visit from Santa. Take your own picnic fare, blanket and gold coins as the event is a fundraiser for the Clunes Community Pre School. At 17 Walker St, Clunes, this Sunday from 5pm.

4. Casino East Rural Fire Brigade's Giant Christmas Raffle: Don't miss Santa at The Cecil this Saturday. The Casino East Rural Fire Brigade's annual Giant Christmas Raffle and Santa will be in Casino this Saturday. Tickets will be on sale from 5.30pm with Santa arriving on the big red fire truck at 7pm with lollies for the children followed by the drawing of the raffle. Head to the Cecil and support your local Casino East Rural Fire Brigade.

5. Christmas Kaleidoscope in Casino: A Christmas Kaleidoscope will feature Christmas Carols, songs, poems and plays, and any dancers with an item to perform are also welcome. Organisers say the aim is not only to have some family fun time together, but to raise money for scripture materials. Each year, a committed team of Scripture teachers go into our local primary schools and teach kids about God and are always really well received by the children and staff. The Kaleidoscope is free but a donation will be received towards the cost of the books. Tea, coffee and cold water will be available to drink, and a plate of food would be appreciated for afternoon tea. At the Casino Community Centre this Sunday from 1.30 till 3pm.

6. Christmas Beats and Eats in Ballina: Christmas Beats & Eats is back this weekend. Join Ballina Homemaker Centre for a festive day of food, music and Christmas cheer in the sunshine. The event will feature tasty food trucks, live music, face painting, roaming entertainment, and of course, a visit from the jolly man himself. At 26 Boeing Ave, Ballina, this Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

7. A Very Dolly Christmas in Brunswick Heads: Melbourne cabaret superstar Dolly Diamond presents an exclusive Christmas cabaret show: A Very Dolly Christmas, so expect a few Christmas carols, but performed for you 'Dolly-style'. So come deck the halls with Dolly this festive season and enjoy a night out with the Queen of Melbourne cabaret. Please note this show includes adult language and adult humour. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Sunday from 5pm.

8. Popped Up Fashion Market in Byron Bay: After the first Popped Up Fashion Market was a success, organisers have decided to do it again. Shop until you drop this Saturday at Popped Space. Find some fashionable treasures including designer labels, vintage, pre-loved beauties and more. At Suite 55-59 Building C5, Habitat Commercial Precinct, 248 Bayshore Dr, Byron Bay, from 8am - 12noon. Hosted by Popped Creative. Entry by gold coin donation.

9. Fair Go Skatefest in Ballina: Fair Go Skatefest is back. This year they have equal prize money for the Open Male and Female categories. Boys amd Girls Juniors 8 & Under, 12 & Under, 16 & Under, Masters, Open Female and Male. $10 entry fee for all competitors. Free for spectators. At Ballina Skate Park, Kingsford Smith Drive, Ballina, this Saturday from 9am to 6.30pm.

10. Andre Rieu in cinemas: The King of Waltz, Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu, is back in the big screen around the country. Rieu will film a one-off concert at Sydney's Town Hall this month, during his Australian live tour, which will screen in cinemas to his millions of fans across the world in December and January. At Ballina Fair Cinemas and BCC Cinemas Lismore this Saturday and Sunday from 1pm.

11. Inclusive Cack Concert in Alstonville: Don't miss this family-friendly show offering an inclusive cast of dancers that will fill you up with Christmas cheer. Alstonville's community will come together for the 2018 Cack Concert at the Alstonville Dance Studio. The mixed-abilities group will perform a range of dance styles, including a few magical musical moments from guest performers Roo from Dancing In The Dark and Mr Ossie with his didgeridoo. The performances will feature great costumes, lighting, music and dancing from the long-time local group The Little Dragons. At Alstonville Dance Studio, Park Ave, Alstonville, this Sunday from 7.30pm.

12. 1990s Rave Spin in Lismore: The Flash Collective creates quirky, interactive, playful and visually captivating performance art. Wear white or neon to show up under the black lights and dance the night away at the free 1990s rave. At the Lismore Quadrangle, Cnr Keen and Magellan Streets, Lismore, this Saturday from 7pm. Free event.

13. Babe screening in Lismore: The Contented Pig Inn and Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary are screening Babe, the 1995 Australian family movie Babe about an adorable little pig. There will be a raffle and the Fairy Pig Mother for face painting, At the Star Court Theatre, 126 Molesworth Street, Lismore, this Saturday from 2.30pm. $10.

14. Rally and Concert for Yemen in Nimbin: Join this weekend's events to increase awareness on the war in Yemen. The rally will meet at the Nimbin Bowlo this Sunday at 4.30pm. A concert will then be held at the Nimbin Bush theatre from 7.30pm. Entry just $10. All proceeds to be donated to The World Food Program - Yemen Appeal.

15. Royce da 5'9" in Byron Bay: Ryan Daniel Montgomery, 41, better known by his stage name Royce da 5'9", is an American rapper and songwriter, best known for his longtime association with Eminem as well as his solo career. Royce is currently one half of the rap duo Bad Meets Evil with Eminem. Book of Ryan is his latest solo album. At The Northern, 35/43 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 8pm.