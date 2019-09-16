15 fantastic things to do this week

1. Free Guided Tours at Lismore Regional Gallery:

At 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Wednesday and Friday from 11.30am. Free.

The Gallery is currently exhibition shows by Northern Rivers artist Emma Walker (The Dark Sublime), and Idle Worship, a collective show with works by Jacobus Capone, Consuelo Cavaniglia, Sarah Contos, Mikala Dwyer, Bill Henson, Lindy Lee, Adam Lee, Clare Milledge, Jonny Niesche, Frances Belle Parker, Shireen Taweel, Jodie Whalen and Paul Yore.

2. A Night with Mandy Nolan for Prospective Councillors in Lismore:

At Lismore City Bowling Club, Molesworth St, Lismore, this Wednesday from 6pm. Free.

No, Mandy will not read the prospective councillor's palms.

The next local government elections are in September 2020 and all potential candidates, friends, relatives and interested community members are welcome. The night will include a councillor interview panel with current councillors Isaac Smith, Elly Bird and Neil Marks among those being quizzed by Mandy on the highs and lows of civic leadership.

Local government is a powerful way to make a difference in your community. But what does it involve? What kind of challenges will come your way? How do you learn not to take things personally? How do you sit through long meetings without falling asleep?

3. Big Scrub Rainforest Day:

At different locations from Thursday to Sunday. For details visit bigscrubrainforest.org.

Join 15 activities across four days in idyllic locations, learning about our critically-endangered lowland subtropical rainforest 'The Big Scrub' and its biodiversity.

The weekend features nature connection, landholder field days, community tree plantings, guided rainforest walks, science and ecology talks, plus fun family activities.

Most activities are free, while others will contribute 100% of ticket sales to Big Scrub Landcare.

4. 2019 Lismore Cup:

At Lismore Turf Club, Woodlawn Road, Lismore, this Thursday from 11am.

Clear your schedule because the Lismore Cup is back bigger and better in 2019. With General Admission to upscale Marquees - this event has got a ticket to suit all tastes and budgets. The track-side action will include live music, food trucks and plenty of bars. Walk the red carpet with a pre-paid event ticket and beware of the cashless bars, so pre-purchase a bar card - skip the queues. Free buses from CBD. Limited parking.

5. Kasey Chambers in Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Thursday from 8pm.

Twenty years ago, Kasey Chambers released her ground-breaking debut album The Captain. It was a pivotal record that remains the cornerstone of her outstanding career. In celebration of The Captain's 20th Anniversary, Kasey will be sentimentally reforming her original band and playing songs from the album, alongside a "best of her career” set.

6. Night Vision Walk in Alstonville:

At Victoria Park Nature Reserve, Dalwood Rd, Alstonville, this Friday and Saturday from 8pm, 9pm and 10pm.

An opportunity to explore the Big Scrub rainforest at night. You'll search for nocturnal wildlife without disturbing it with a torch and wearing military grade night vision goggles. Each person will enjoy a one-hour session with the night vision goggles and a souvenir photo of them wearing their night vision goggles. All participants must wear covered shoes and bring their own water, jackets etc. This is a special event for the Big Scrub Rainforest Day. Children must be 10 or older and must be accompanied by an adult. Vision Walks are sponsoring this event. 100% of proceeds from bookings will go to the Big Scrub Rainforest Day.

7. Bangalow Designers Markets:

At Bangalow Public School, 45 Byron St, Bangalow, this Saturday from 8am to 2.30pm. Free.

Bangalow Designers Market showcases the best designers from in and around the Byron Shire. This market features innovative local fashion, arts and crafts, food and music. Some of the brands already announced are Jade, Moksha, Pixie Industries, Gatinha Beachwear and The Design Farm.

8. 100th Nimbin Show:

At Nimbin A&I Showground, 37 Cecil St, Nimbin, Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 5pm. Free.

This year's Nimbin Show will be the 100th, and the Nimbin A&I Society's members and volunteers intend to mark the milestone with a number of special events and innovations.

The is a traditional style agricultural show with horses, cattle, poultry, dog trials, arts, crafts, fruits, vegetables and horticulture. Join in the Community Weave and Fibre Art workshops and see the sustainable dog house in Sustainability Alley. Plenty of children's activities, including Saturday's Guinea Pig Pet show and on Sunday the Children's Pet Show, Novice Whip Cracking and reptile awareness displays. Participate in Jacko Kevan's Memorial Talent Quest.

9. Playground Festival in Lismore:

At Lismore Quad, cnr Keen and Magellan Sts, Lismore, this Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Free.

Playground Festival is a free one-day festival for children and families co-presented by The Quad and Lismore Regional Gallery. Packed with creative activities and roving performances, kids and families can get involved in everything from building giant bower bird nests to learning to walk a tight wire to creating their own playground.

10. Casino Carp Muster:

Beside the recycling machine behind the RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, this Saturday and Sunday from 5am to 2pm.

The Casino RSM Social Fishing Club will be holding a carp muster to rid as many carp from the Richmond, Wilsons and Bungawalbin catchment areas. Registrations will be at the RSM Club or online at casinorsmfishingclub.webs.com. Weigh in will be behind the RSM Club in Convent Parade.

Entry fees: Adult $20, Pensioner $15 and School Students $10. Weigh in will be Saturday until 5pm and Sunday until 3pm with the Final draw at 3pm.

11. Chinny Charge Fun Run in Mullumbimby:

From Mullumbimby Ciciv Hall, Dalley St, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 11am to 6pm.

Hosted by the Mullumbimby Chamber of Commerce, the next run up Mount Chincogan in Mullumbimby is yearly event. This year there will be both children and adult entries available, as well as a new non-competing walkers' category available, with kids from 6 to 12 years old heading off with guardians at 1pm, and the main event going off at 2pm. Food supplied on the day by Mullumbimby Public School.

12. Walk for the Chopper in Evans Head:

At Club Evans RSL, 11-13 McDonald Place, Evans Head, this Sunday from 7.30am.

Walk for the Chopper, hosted by Club Evans RSL, will raise funds for the Northern Rivers Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. Starting from the RSL Club at 7.30am for the short bus trip to Broadwater and then walk along the beach back to the club (approx. 10km). Alternatively, you coul complete the Community Discover Evans Head Walk. $10 entry.

13. Drought Fundraiser in Lismore:

At South Lismore Bowling Club, 25 Wilson St, Lismore, this Sunday from 2.30pm.

The Linelockers band will head back to the South Lismore Bowlo for another Sunday session to help raise funds for farmers who need our help. All ages are welcome, entry is free. The bistro will be open and the dance floor is huge. Get your fix of some raw rockabilly.

14. Ballina Lions Club 14th Annual Fun Run Walk:

At the Missingham Bridge Reserve Amphitheatre, this Sunday from 9am.

Registrations from 8am. The first event commences 9am. There will be 11 events covering runs for all ages over 5 and 10km, plus a 5km walk. Net proceeds go to Biala School, Heartfelt House and Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation. For entry form go to www.ballinalions.com.

15. Lismore Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival:

At Oakes Oval, 144 Magellan St, Lismore, this Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 5pm.

The Lismore Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival is widely considered the largest gathering of Aboriginal people in Northern NSW with over 5000 First Australians travelling from afar to attend the four-day event. There's spectacular world-class football on field and although much of the Knockout action happens off-field with aunties, uncles, little ones and the whole mob coming together and celebrating.