15 fantastic things to do this week

NEW: Andy Forbes will be performing at the inaugural Dark Science Festival in Lismore.

1. Bananas About Bananas in Wollongbar:

At Wollongbar Primary Industries Institute, 1243 Bruxner Highway, Wollongbar, this Wednesday from 2pm. Free.

Australians eat five million bananas everyday so they're definitely Australia's favourite fruit. If laid end to end, one day's consumption of bananas in Australia would stretch from Sydney to Melbourne. But bananas didn't always look like the fruit we eat now and there are over 500 different varieties of them. Attend an exciting presentation on the history of domestication of bananas, the different types and uses around the world, what's the deal with the threat of 'bananageddon' and taste some different varieties too.

2. Ballina Uke Night:

At the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, this Thursday from 7pm. $15.

Due to popular demand, Miss Amber and Stukulele are presenting another Uke Night at Ballina RSL. Last June, more than 120 avid Ukulele players and onlookers filled the auditorium with some sweet singin'n'strummin' to an eclectic mix of popular songs. This month promises more of the same with a swag of new tunes.

3. Lismore Wanderers Fundraiser Party:

At Mary G's, Cnr Woodlark and Keen Sts, Lismore, this Friday from 9pm. 18+. $10.

A nightclub event, fundraising for the Lismore Wanderers. The night will feature hip hop, R'n'B plus Old Skool all night.

4. Dark Science in Lismore:

At the Lismore Quadrangle, this Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 10pm. Free.

Kooky, wacky, weird and wonderful, Dark Science is a new festival of fun in Lismore. Set during science week, Dark Science is a free event celebrating the intersection between provocative art, performance and the sciences, for adults. The line up includes The Monster Sideshow, featuring Zoe L'Amore and her angle grinder; some Splendour Sculptures by Andy Forbes, who will also feature a gothic macabre show set in a vintage caravan; an interactive sound and light installation called Play; the thrilling stunts of Byron's own The Space Cowboy; the Dub Lab by DJ Wonkytooth and visual artist Kellie O'Dempsey; a new punk, industrial-themed show by Uniglo; plus the Shire Choir and more.

5. The Handmade Expo Market Lismore:

At Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre, 50 Oliver Ave, Goonellabah, this Saturday from 9am to 1pm. Free.

The very best in handmade, handbaked and homegrown from around the Lismore region plus visiting artisans. Browse indoors in comfort in an all weather venue. Free entry and parking and giveaways on the day.

6. The Black Party in Byron Bay:

At the Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club, Bay Street, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 7pm.

A night to dress up in black. Canapes by Seaweed Cuisine throughout the night plus Juju Signature cocktail and oysters on arrival. The Launch of the fully licensed Juju Bar will be serving a range of cocktails and other drinks, including Stone & Wood beer and fine wines. Byron DJ Abel El Toro will be playing some funk, soul and to set the dance floor on fire. Tickets from Evenbrite.

7. Mystery Box Rally 2019 in Byron Bay:

At the Cavanbah Centre, 249 Ewingsdale Road, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 9am to 10.30am. Free.

150 cars that are 25 year old or more, and their teams of two - in crazy outfits - will begin a five-day outback journey of a lifetime. Attend and farewell these brave souls, as they fundraise for cancer research. Take your family and see how much effort these incredible people put in to get to the start line.

8. A Serendipitous Spectacle in Casino:

At Commercial Hotel, 74 Walker St, Casino, this Saturday from 18.30pm.

A variety show with MC Susanna Freymark, featuring performances by John Powell-Fussell and The Spangles, folk duo Watling and Bates, Mike's Minstrels, Brenda Armfield, Diamon Duo, Joanne Caesar, Jason Wallace, Decibella and more.

9. Fedrocks in Federal:

At Jasper Corner Hall, 3 Federal Rd, Federal, this Saturday from 6.30pm. $25.

A fundraiser event featuring a hall of friends, music, dance, food, drinks and good times. Featrying live music by Jesse Morris & The Shakedown and Sofiella & The Handsome Husbands plus DJ Pob. All bound to get you up on the dance floor. There'll be a licensed bar and a delicious dinner from Chef Cam of Forage and Graze fame.

10. Blue Moon Cabaret in Nimbin:

At the Nimbin School of Arts, 47 Cullen St, Nimbin, this Saturday from 6.30pm. $35.

The School of Arts has been producing a series of hugely popular Blue Moon Cabarets for over 20 years. The Cabarets present a wonderfully diverse array of the performance arts: comedy, poetry, music, dance ensembles, acrobatics and circus.

11. SCU Open Day in Lismore:

At Southern Cross University, Military Road, East Lismore, this Saturday, 10.30am - 2.30pm. Free.

Take a guided tour to see the fantastic facilities up close and talk to current students about what studying at Southern Cross University is really like. Presentations run throughout the day about each discipline or if you're not sure what you want to study, you can browse the stalls and chat to our friendly staff about your options. Enjoy the activities and entertainment and imagine what your future could look like at Southern Cross University.

12. North Coast Mud Trail:

At a number of locations across the area, this Saturday and Sunday. For details visit northcoastmudtrail.com.au.

The Mud Trail showcases 21 local pottery studios open to the public for one weekend. Enjoy demonstrations, workshops, artist talks in some beautiful, unique artist studios scattered across the area. Pick up a copy of the program at the Ballina Visitor Information Centre or visit their website for further details.

13. Murwillumbah's Big Trash & Treasure Bazaar:

At Brisbane St, Murwillumbah, this Saturday, 9am to 2pm. Free.

A big indoor and outdoor bazaar of bric-a-brac, makers where the kids can go for a skate or play in the adventure playground while you grab a coffee and go for a stroll through the Trash & Treasure market in Knox Park. Venture over the road to discover the fabulous selection of handmade ceramics, jewellery, homewares, textiles and clothing from the regions best makers at the new indoor makers market inside the MArts Precinct.

14. Young Farmers Connect in Hayters Hill:

At Hayters Hill Farm, 164 Old Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay, this Sunday 10am to 2pm. $5 for non-members. Visit youngfarmersconnect.com.

Join the Northern Rivers Young Farmers network for their bi-monthly field day, farm walk and social. The event is a great opportunity to meet and network with other farmers in the region, focusing on small scale, regenerative ecological farm systems. They will be visiting Hayters Hill Farm, with special guests Charlie Arnott and Hamish Mackay for a focus session on biodynamics. Hugh and David Trevor-Jones are the fouth generation on the family farm at Hayters Hill. Their pasture-based system for free range eggs and cattle uses rotational grazing and they produce and value-add high quality fresh eggs and meat for sale at local farmers markets and local restaurants and cafes.

15. Casino Pop Culture Festival:

At Casino Indoors Sports Stadium, Colley Park, Casino, this Sunday from 10am to 5pm. $3/$10.

Star Wars storm troopers and vikings will invade Casino's first Pop Culture Festival. Modern popular culture ranges from fashion, TV characters, video games, cinema, comics and anything that represents the iconography of pop culture. Steve Irwin look-alike Jamiel Lambeth will attend, and 15-year-old Josh Macdonald from Casino will MC the event. Casino's Kiki the dog has an array of outfits to wear to the event.