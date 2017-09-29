15 fantastic things to do this long weekend and beyond

1. Friendship Festival - Piazza In The Park: The Friendship Festival pays tribute to Lismore's 'friendship relationship' with Conegliano in the Veneto of northern Italy with a marketplace festival in Spinks Park to celebrate the contribution made by Italian settlers to the district over the last 100 years. The Piazza in the Park invites all to come and 'be an Italian for a day'. At Spinks Park, 131 Molesworth St, Lismore, this Sunday from 10am. Free event.

2. Mullum Circus Festival: Roll up, roll up to see the stars collide from tomorrow to Sunday at the Mullum Circus Festival 2017. The festival features a cavalcade of artists fresh from sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Festival and appearances on ABC TV performing under two big tops at Mullumbimby Showgrounds. Performers include Casus, who are bringing their new show Driftwood, a colourful concoction of pure joy and intimacy about our need to connect. One Fell Swoop will redefine acrobatics with an amazing rope and pulley apparatus in By a Thread. Also appearing are Beeswax and Bottletops, the vampy Vaudeville stylings of Lil Tulloch, partner George Le Couteur and her beloved mum Monica Trapaga. Also on the bill are Circus Tricktease with Children Are Stinky, a show that features highbrow toilet humour for immature kids. The stars of ABC hit Hoopla Doopla - Dan Gorski (Jango), Simon Wright (Zap) and Deb Batten (director) - will also be there. Info and tix at mullumcircusfest.com.

3. Evans Malibu Classic: The Evans Head Malibu Classic is a long weekend filled with retro surfboards, music, barbecues and beachside markets, celebrating the start of summer surfing. The Classic is a surfing competition for adults and children, attracting more than 280 competitors from all over Australia. The best provincial longboarding in Australia will feature 120 longboarders from Victoria to the Sunshine Coast competing in the event, formally known as the Evans Head Longboard Invitational. The increasingly popular 'retro' competition division featuring pre-1982 single fin shortboards and the pre-1968 under 40s Old Mal division will provide all the nostalgia. At Main Beach, Evans Head, from Friday to Monday. On Monday, Finals Day, the Fleas and Ants event will be held around noon. This is an event for 6 - 12 year-old kids on anything that floats them. All finals on Monday start 6.30am, followed by a presentation at the Evans Head Bowlo from 3pm.

4. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink: This Sunday's Nudge Nudge Wink Wink will fundraise for local not-for-profit Mullumbimby and District Neighbourhood Centre's (MDNC) 'More Than a Meal' program. The DJ line-up include residents Lord Sut and Dale Stephen, plus Al Royale (pictured) and James Scott, all playing for free to support the MDNC's Meals program. Now a ticketed event, go to cunningstunts.com.au for more information. At the Billinudgel Hotel this Sunday from 2-9.30pm.

5. Fishing Bonanza: Two Australian companies, Gamakatsu and Evinrude Etec, have joined forces to present one of Australia's largest catch-and-photograph fishing tournaments, the North Coast Fishing Bonanza. This year will see a huge species list, multiple river systems (Tweed River to Clarence River) and over $80,000 worth of prizes up for grabs. At Ballina's Fawcett Park from tomorrow to Monday.

6. Casino Open: The Hotel Cecil Casino Open will be held at the Casino Tennis Club, Richmond St, Casino. The original March event was delayed due to the floods. The sports event runs for four days, starting Saturday. Free entry.

7. Breakfast of Champions in Dunoon: A fundraising event for two local residents affected by cancer. The DJ line up will include Captain Kaine, Daniel Webber, Miles Jackson and Chris Bradley, among others. A musical mash up of soul, funk, hip hop, house and techno with a long list of MC cameos. At the Dunoon Sports Club, 15 Cowley Rd, Dunoon, this Saturday from 10am.

8. Nimbin Weave And Mend Basketry Festival: This annual event, organised by the Wednesday Women Weavers, will feature workshops, food and music. This is a community-based initiative, focused on weaving and mending the fabric of our community. All donations will go to Our Young People's Arts Trust Fund, established 2005. At Blue Knob Hall Gallery Cafe, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 5pm. Entry by donation. Minimum fee of $5 per workshop.

9. Women Like Us in Lennox Head: Local comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs will deliver their two hour hit show full of of rapid fire, sharp, honest, sometimes self-deprecating, somewhat irreverent stand-up comedy for audiences who love their humour straight from the lip. At Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Community Centre, Lennox Head, this Saturday from 6.30pm.

10. Kids' party in Ballina: Children can relax and enjoy a country dance this week at the Cherry Street Sports Club. The Country Hoe-Down Disco will feature tunes selected by DJ Mitchy Witchy and Miss Beka. Get the children dressed up and ready for a great night out. At the Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina, this Saturday from 5pm. Free event.

11. Bruns Goes Bollywood - Bride & Prejudice plus the Bollywood Sisters: Celebrate all things Bollywood with the screening of the 2004 UK blockbuster film Bride & Prejudice. The night will also include guest appearances by the Bollywood Sisters, who will have you dancing in the aisles as they embrace the bold, joyous vibrancy of the planet's biggest film industry. Chef Dan Kellie will be offering a special Indian menu for purchase pre-film. At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Saturday from 7pm. $16.

12. Trash Test Dummies: The Trash Test Dummies are as full of laughs as their bins are full of surprises. Three dexterous dummies deliver a dump truck full of hilarity. These world class circus performers and their household wheelie bins take fun to new heights with riotous stunts and an astonishing display of balance, acrobatics, slapstick and juggling. Make tonight 'bin night' and take a fresh look at the humble household wheelie bin. For audiences of all ages. At the Byron Theatre on Tuesday, October 3 from 11am. Full $20. Family of four $60. Details at byroncentre.com.au.

13. Jim-Bob sing the blues: Jimmy Willing and Davey Bob Ramsey are Jim-Bob, two well-travelled troubadours who have a right to sing the blues. Not only do they have a right but they do it well. Jimmy and Davey have captured the primal earthy sound of early country blues in what is a very lean and stripped-down show. It's a less-is-more kind of affair - just a guitar, harmonica, two voices and some well-told tales of love, loneliness and heartache. They also do a grand cowboy waltz and a hell of a toe-tapping polka. At the New Tattersalls Hotel, 108 Keen St, Lismore, on Wednesday, October 4, from 7pm (and on the first Wednesday of every month).

14. Star Wars film and dress ups in Nimbin: The original Star Wars movie, (ater retitled Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope) is a 1977 American epic space sci-fi film written and directed by George Lucas. It is the first film in the original Star Wars trilogy, starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Alec Guinness. The film focuses on the Rebel Alliance led by Princess Leia (Fisher), and its attempt to destroy the Galactic Empire's space station, the Death Star. There will be prizes for the best dressed children. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, on Wednesday, October 4, at 11am. $10 with free popcorn included.

15. Byron Bay Film Festival 2017 Opening Gala: Celebrate screen magic at the annual BBFF2017 's Gala Opening Night. Get your glitz on and walk down the red carpet. The US documentary The Freedom to Marry will be the opening night film. The feature traces the battle for equality by North America's LGBTQI community, from the early days of Stonewall through to the Supreme Court decision just two years ago. At the Byron Theatre on Friday, October 6, from 6.45pm. For details visit bbff.com.au.