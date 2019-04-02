15 fantastic jobs on the Northern Rivers right now

HOPE: Business are expressing their interest in the 260 redundant Ostwald Bros. workers.

1. Surf Coach Byron Bay

Fully qualified level 1 surf coach required for a family run surf school in Byron Bay. Two years experience preferred. Own transport required.

Enquire here.

2. Casual Labourer

Events Party Hire is a family owned and operated small business located in Goonellabah and services Coffs Harbour to the Gold Coast and surrounds.

Their speciality is wedding, catering and major event hire and currently have casual positions vacant for a Casual Trades Assistant Labourer for approx 30 - 38 hours per week.

This is a mixed role, with warehouse and site service work, well suited to an individual with some knowledge and experience in the building industry, but this is not essential as on-the-job training will be provided.

This role can be demanding at times and requires reliability, adaptability, multi-tasking and the ability to withstand long hours of physical labour in all weather conditions. Weekend work will be required.

The applicant must have a current 'C' Class License and their own reliable transport. Please forward applications to eventspartyhire@hotmail.com

3. Receptionist

Byron holiday letting complex looking for an experienced front desk person for a part time position. Experience with HIRUM booking system is essential.

Excellent communication skills, a positive attitude, reliability and a conscientious approach to the position are all very important for this role.

9:00am to 5pm shift, with some flexibility two to three days a week (no weekends) with occasional extra days possible. Email resume and details to stay@byronoasis.com.au.

4. Landscape Yard All-Rounder

The two to three day role involves weekday and weekend work. Some heavy lifting and manual handling will be required for this role. Some of the duties include: Landscape supply sales, general yard tidying and maintenance (mowing, weeding etc), operation of front-end loader and bob cat, general upkeep of a small plant nursery.

Desirable skills include experience operating a front-end loader, small excavator and MR truck license and tip-truck experience.

Forward your interest in the position to: enquiries@bonvillelandscapesupplies.com.au.

5. Cook

Required at Pepe Pizza Catering in Byron Bay. Must have at least the equivalent of a Certificate III in Commercial Cookery and at least two years of full time work experience with Italian cuisine - particularly authentic Italian pizza.

Salary $50k to $60k. Send detailed cover letter and CV to: aboutpeppepizzajobs@gmail.com.

6. Information and Referral Officers/ Court Advocates

Casual contracts - Lismore based (up to 35 hours per week).

The Northern Rivers Community Legal Centre is seeking to recruit Information and Referral Officers/ Court Advocates into a casual pool. The Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service aims to assist women and children who are experiencing domestic violence to obtain legal protection through Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs) and to access support services that can assist them with their other needs.

The service has an exemption under s31 of the Anti- Discrimination Act 1977 to employ women in this role.

Salary range: $49.87 to $53.98 hourly rate range including all casual loadings. NRCLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait peoples and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply. To obtain a job kit contact Rebecca Harley by emailing rebecca.harley@northernriversclc.org.au.

7. Manager - Workplace Health, Safety and Training

The Macadamia Processing Co (MPC), has roles will based at their Alphadale factory and may involve some travel to their factory in Bundaberg, QLD.

Some responsibilities include: Providing health and safety advice to all levels of the organisation, maintain accident and incident investigations and records database, conduct internal health and safety audits, co-ordinate site hazard identification, risk assessments and drive control measures, and development and presentation of training sessions for induction and WHS.

Submit applications to slee@mpcmacs.com.au by April 14 2019. For enquiries on either role contact Steven Lee on 02 6624 3900

8. Bandsaw Operators & Small Stock Boners

Spring Grove Fresh Food Company is a family owned meat wholesale and packing company based in Casino NSW who are currently seeking to fill full time positions in their small stock boning room operations.

The are specifically seeking bandsaw operators and boning qualified personnel that preferably have had relevant experience in meat processing operations.

If this opportunity interests apply here.

9. Educator

Bangalow Community Childrens Centre are looking for a dynamic and enthusiastic educator for four-year-old children who can bring new and innovative experiences into their daily learning.

The position is an eight month contract for four days a week with the potential for ongoing.

Email: admin@bangalowcommunitychildrenscentre.com.au.

10. Pastry Assistant

Byron Gourmet Pies are looking for a casual employee for a pastry assistant position. Enquire here.

11. Spiritual Wellbeing Coordinator

Part time or full time opportunities have arisen for Spiritual Wellbeing Coordinators to support residents in Residential Aged Care homes across the Far North Coast region with Southern Cross Care NSW & ACT.

Working collaboratively with many stakeholders, the successful applicant will coordinate activities to meet the personal spiritual, pastoral and religious care needs of residents.

The role will provide coordination of our spiritual wellbeing program, engaging with residents/customers as well as the employees and volunteers who support the program.

This role will report to the local Facility Manager(s) and also to the Spiritual Wellbeing Manager.

This role may require you to travel to and support multiple Residential Aged Care homes across the Far North Coast region depending on your preference and availability. For a confidential discussion, contact Chi Thien Thach, cthach@sccliving.org.au

12. Patrol Officers

Experienced patrol officers required for expanded team servicing the Lismore and Northern NSW areas with Red Frog Security.

Fulltime hours available with fleet working between 8 and 12 hours per shift.

Patrol officers must have current NSW Security Licence and current Australian Drivers licence.

Must have Australian work rights with the ability to work up to 80 hours a fortnight.

Only experienced patrol officers with a minimum of 12 months in a similar role need apply for this fast paced dynamic role.

If you think you have what it takes to join the leaders of security service delivery on the Coast apply know for immediate start.

Fully paid training provided, New model Toyota Prius will be your office.

13. Optical Retail Assistant - Ballina/Lismore stores

OPSM are looking for an optical retail assistant for Ballina and Lismore stores. Apply on seek.com.au.

14. Meter Reader

An opportunity exists to join our team as a meter reader, with structured hours and flexible start and finish times available on weekdays. No previous experience required. Meter readers work in all weather conditions and terrain so you will need to be comfortable working outdoors, doing a lot of walking and driving in suburban and rural areas.

Apply via seek.com.au.

15. Farm Assistant

Great opportunity to join the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI). There are two ongoing (permanent) roles located in Wollongbar.

Enquiries: Contact Bill Quince, Manager North Coast on 0447 187 204 or bill.quince@dpi.nsw.gov.au.