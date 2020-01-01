15 criminal cases that shocked the Tweed this year

Crimes that shocked the Tweed this year.

Crimes that shocked the Tweed this year.

A VIOLENT death at Jack Evans Boat Harbour, one of the largest drug bust this year and a dramatic arrest of a hit-and-run accused are just some of the cases that have shocked the Tweed in 2019.

We take a look back on 15 criminal cases that grabbed our readers' attention.

Tweed Heads homeless death: Man allegedly beaten to death with rock

A HOMELESS man was beaten to death with a rock while he slept inside a sleeping bag, police will allege.

Northern New South Wales police swooped on a bus late Tuesday afternoon, arresting Kevin James Pettiford, 34, who had been on the run for five days.

He has since been charged with murder.

Police will allege Pettiford bludgeoned well-known homeless man Andrew Murray, 56, to death between 11-11.50pm last Thursday in the Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park.

His body was found by a couple walking their dog about 11am the following day.

FULL STORY

2am airport arrest after motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

A 52-YEAR-OLD British man stopped at Brisbane airport over his suspected involvement in a fatal hit-and-run near Tweed Heads will be extradited to NSW.

A British man allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run near Tweed Heads will be extradited to face court in NSW after he was caught trying to leave the country on a one-way ticket.

Graham Belcher, 52, was arrested at Brisbane Airport about 2am on Tuesday while he was preparing to board a flight to the United Kingdom via Hong Kong.

He appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where an interstate extradition order was granted.

FULL STORY

Drug lab uncovered in secret bunker

A HIDDEN bunker within a home at Banora Point has been uncovered in one of the biggest and most sophisticated drug laboratory busts this year.

Located behind a trapdoor, underneath a set of stairs in the Mariners Cres, Banora Point home, was an underground drug lab where police will allege amphetamines and MDMA were being produced on a commercial scale.

Police will allege they found upwards of 20kg of pure liquid drugs, with a street value in the millions of dollars.

They believe the extremely sophisticated laboratory had been in place for a long time and was about the size of a large bedroom, full of chemicals and lab equipment.

FULL STORY

Tweed police seize largest amount of ice seen in years

A MASSIVE haul of ice has been seized in the Tweed by police, with two men being arrested and charged.

Officers of the Tweed-Byron Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped a black Audi A4 on the Pacific Motorway near the Tweed Valley Way interchange, Chinderah, on Sunday afternoon.

Officers proceeded to search the vehicle. where they allegedly found a black sports bag in the boot containing 10kg of ice.

The two men, both aged 32, where taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station and charged.

FULL STORY

Man dies in hospital after Tweed Heads fight

A 54-YEAR-OLD man has died in a Gold Coast hospital, after suffering injuries from a fight in Tweed Heads last week.

Tweed-Byron Police confirmed Kevin Carney passed away in the Gold Coast University Hospital yesterday, after an alleged altercation with a 47-year-old man in Tweed Heads West last Wednesday.

The 47-year-old has already appeared in front of the Tweed Heads Local Court, charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was released on conditional bail and is due to appear again in court on Monday, May 27.

FULL STORY

Police officer injured, child involved in hit by stolen BMW

A POLICE officer has been seriously injured after being hit by a car during an arrest in Tweed Heads overnight.

About 12.20am Sunday, a stolen BMW was seen in Tweed Heads by detectives from Tweed-Byron Police District.

The vehicle had allegedly been stolen early that night during an armed robbery at Coopers Plains.

About 1am police saw the car go into the carpark of Tweed Heads Hospital.

A detective's vehicle entered the car park, at which time the stolen BMW deliberately drove at it, colliding with the driver's side.

Further police attended to assist, including a Senior Constable attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, who was struck by the car and thrown to the roadway.

FULL STORY

Brisbane teen charged after Tweed police chase

A POLICE pursuit through the Tweed which resulted in two cars being destroyed in a blaze has ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old Queensland boy.

NSW Police reported the pursuit began just before 2pm when Traffic and Highway officers tried to pull over the sedan which was travelling northbound.

When the sedan failed to pull over, police used road spikes to stop the 17-year-old driver, who had two other passengers at the time.

The road spikes deflated the tyres at the Duranbah Tunnel near Chinderah.

Sparks from the car lit the near by grass on fire, when the sedan pulled over onto the motorway shoulder which engulfed it and one police car, destroying them both.

FULL STORY

French woman's terrifying Tweed car robbery

A TERRIFYING experience for a French national and her roommates involved an alleged intruder stealing valuables and a car.

Chloe Dulys went through an excruciating 24 hours of not knowing what had happened to her Subaru Liberty, after it was stolen in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

NSW Police were involved in a police chase with the stolen car on Tuesday, before it was abandoned by the driver in Murwillumbah.

Police are still looking for the driver, who fled on foot.

Miss Dulys said the intruders had to climb to get into her apartment and went through several rooms taking what they could.

What has made the ordeal worst for the trio is they were all asleep inside the apartment when the theft occurred.

FULL STORY

Thug uses makeshift flamethrower, frozen bacon on ex-partner

A RESORT cleaner used a makeshift flamethrower to threaten his ex-partner during a fight in their family home, a court heard.

It was the second instance of domestic violence against his ex-partner in a matter of weeks.

MacDonald and his ex-partner were in the kitchen when he picked up a kilogram of frozen bacon and threw it at the victim's foot, causing it to bleed.

The court heard the victim started to cry for help and MacDonald puts his hands on her mouth to stop her from calling for help.

When that failed to keep his victim quiet, he used a can of deodorant and a lighter to create a makeshift flame thrower to threaten her.

FULL STORY

Man caught trashing school was a former student

SWASTIKAS, male genitalia and 'God is a lie' written in spray paint are just some of the images that confronted staff at a Tweed Heads school.

At 10.20pm on June 2, four men dressed in all black clothing and wearing masks, broke into their former school and trashed it.

Accused Riley Stanmore, 20, fronted Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday charged with unlawful entry on prescribed lands, intentionally marked premises without consent and intentionally and recklessly destroy/damage property.

FULL STORY

Four arrested over alleged violent robbery in Tweed

FOUR juveniles have been arrested and fifth is wanted by police over an alleged violent robbery at Banora Point.

Police announced on Monday they had made progress in their investigation of the incident which happened on Friday, September 13.

It is alleged the five youths attacked another young person on the footpath of Lake Kimberley near Liberty Place Banora Point.

The alleged victim was rendered unconscious as a result of the assault.

FULL STORY

Man assaults girlfriend after she ended their relationship

A MAN dragged his ex-girlfriend by the arms down a Banora Point street after she tried to break up with him, a court heard.

Luke Keith Bell in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday pleaded guilty to common assault, stalk or intimidate to intend fear or harm and destroy or damage property.

About 9pm on February 28, Bell and his then girlfriend of one month, went to a friend's house at Flemington St, Banora Point.

It was there his ex-girlfriend ended their relationship.

The court heard Bell, 30, became verbally aggressive, swearing at the victim before dragging her down the street by both arms.

FULL STORY

Chinderah man escapes jail after choking partner

A CHINDERAH man has barely escaped jail time after choking his partner and threatening to drown her.

Just before 1am on February 23, police were called about a woman on a yacht moored in Tweed Heads who was threatening self-harm.

A police statement revealed Ryan Anthony O'Shea, 30, met police on the wharf and told them he had "slapped her a couple of times" and he tried to drag her off the boat.

O'Shea told the officers, "If you don't take her, I'm going to drown her".

The arresting officer asked what other injuries the victim had and were told by O'Shea she would have bruises around her wrists and ankles from where he tried to drag the woman off the boat.

FULL STORY

'When my other son is born I'll get ya then'

A YOUNG dad sent more than 80 text messages to his pregnant ex including threatening to kill her once his son was born, a court heard.

The incessant messages started three days after their relationship ended, sparked by the Currumbin Waters man wanting to see his firstborn son.

The 27-year-old, in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to threaten to kill, stalk or intimidate to intend physical fear and threaten to destroy property.

The court heard on September 30, the man sent more than 80 messages during an 11-hour period including, "when my other son is born I'll get ya then, you f**** c*** and "day 2 without my boy keep going dog", before the victim blocked his number.

FULL STORY

Neighbourhood swan had 'no chance' of surviving kids' attack

BANORA Point residents are grappling to understand the senseless death of Hercules, a neighbourhood swan, who was allegedly bashed by children with a stick and then mauled by an off-lead dog.

The incident happened about two weeks ago at the lake behind Twin Towns Juniors.

Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers volunteer Ron Potter was called to the site and found Hercules swimming up a channel.

Mr Potter lined the banks and waited for Hercules to tire before using a net to capture him.

After assessing Hercules, Mr Potter said the swan "had no chance" of surviving his injuries which included puncture wounds down to his bones.

"He had been bitten quite savagely on the back," Mr Potter said.

FULL STORY