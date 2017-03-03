15 awesome things to do this week

1. Lismore Samson Fitness Challenge: The Samson Challenge is a four-person team event with each team put through nine gruelling challenges, which includes a a farmers walk with jerry cans, a prowler push, 130kg truck tyre flip, burpee challenge, 2x2km run, 1km swim, the sled plug and a crazy obstacle course to complete. The quickest team to complete all the challenges wins the coveted Samson Title and bragging rights for the next twelve months. The Samson is a major fundraiser for Our Kids, the charity that raises money to purchase paediatric equipment for the Children's Ward and Special Care Nursery at Lismore Base Hospital. At Hepburn Park, Holland St and Oliver Ave, Goonellabah, this Saturday from 6.45am.

2. Blue Knob Fermentation Festival: This is the fourth Fermentation Festival to be held at the Blue Knob Farmers Market. Highlights include speakers Jean Martinez and Tomoko Nishi among others. There will also be market stalls, demonstrations, samples and a raffle, and bring along your ferments for the competition. This year the theme is the Probiotic Community. At the Blue Knob Farmers Markets, 719 Blue Knob Rd, this saturday 9am to 1pm. Free event.

3. My House Party: If you like your dance parties local, friendly and sassy, My House by iconic Australian DJ Stepkhen Allkins is a must. The line up of DJs include Dale Stephen (from Nudge Nudge Wink Wink), Augustine Platypuss (Tropical Fruits) and Allkins (LoveTattoo). Projections by Marion Conrow and decore by Jo & Scary. This charity event will see proceeds going to You Have A Friend, an organisation supporting homeless, marginalised and single parents in the Tweed. A courtesy bus will be available between Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and Ocean Shores. $25 at the door. Camping available at the site. At Mullumbimby Leagues Club this Saturday from 3pm to 11pm.

4. Latin Live: Get ready to dance to the sexy beats of salsa, bachata, kizomba and more at Latin Live, an exciting Latin dance party night at the Byron Theatre on Saturday. The night will feature live Latin band with musicians from Chukale and Bombole plus dance shows from local dance schools. The night will start with a beginners' bachata dance workshop with Sky Blue from the Byron Latin Fiesta then Latin DJs will heat up the dance floor. More information can be found at latinlive.com.au. At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonsont St, Byron Bay,this Saturday from 7pm. $45 for workshops and party, $35 for party only.

5. Nimbin Repair Cafe: Everyone has things that need a little repair or maintenance, but often it's hard to find the time and/or the tools or skills to do the job. The idea of the Repair Cafe is to bring people together to help each other repair and maintain things in a fun and sociable atmosphere. They will be hosting regular Repair Cafes throughout the year on the first Sunday from March to September as part of the Forgotten Arts initiative. This month's Repair Café will focus on mending clothing and maintaining garden tools. Bring along your favourite clothing that needs a hole darned or patched, a seam sewn etc. Please take some sewing gear, they will also have some basic needles and thread available for use and have been donated a sewing machine for you to use. They'll also have an area set up for garden tool maintenance, learn how to sharpen your secateurs, brush hooks, blades and knives, sand and oil handles. We'll have sharpening stones, sandpaper, linseed oil and other basic maintenance resources available for use. At the Djanbung Gardens Permaculture College Australia, 74 Cecil St Nimbin this Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Entry by donation.

6. Jazz: 2016 Young Australian Jazz Artist of the Year nominee and four-time finalist for Generations In Jazz James Morrison Scholarship, Michael Griffin, brings his sound to Lismore as part of a massive tour. Michael Griffin Quintet plays Lismore City Bowls Club this Sunday from 2pm.

7. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink: Give yourself a nudge and march over to the next Nudge Nudge Wink Wink to dance to the best beats in our community as they spring into fundraising for the Mullumbimby Women's Resource Service, helping support women and children who are experiencing domestic and family violence. March's line-up includes amazing locally based DJs extraordinaire including the Cunning Stunts resident DJs Lord Sut and Dale Stephen, Disco Godfather Stephen Allkins and Byron beloved Pob. This Sunday, 2pm to 9.45pm at the Billinudgel Hotel. Free entry.

8. Island Earth: Catch a screening of Cyrus Sutton's film, Island Earth, this weekend. Island Earth tells the rich tale of a young indigenous scientist's struggle for truth between science and tradition as he enters an industry that many feel is threatening his homeland. His complex journey through the corn fields of GMO companies to the loi patches of traditional Hawaiian elders reveals modern truths and ancient values that could save our future. Island Earth plus Q&A session with Cyrus Sutton at the Mullumbimby Civic Memorial Hall on Sunday, 6pm.

9. Hope and Belonging Poetry for Refugees: All profits for this weekend's special event, Hope and Belonging: Poetry and Music for Troubled Times, will benefit Ballina Region for Refugees. Local troubadour Chris Mallory will perform original songs with special guests, the Byron Shire Youth Choir. Poetry will be read and Cass Curran will delight us with songs from her new album. At St Martin's Anglican Hall, 42 Stuart St, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 6.30pm. $15. If you would like dinner too, message the organisers through the Facebook event page (search for Hope and Belonging).

10. Don't Shoot me I'm only the Piano Player: A runaway success in London's West End, at successive Edinburgh Festivals, at the Melbourne Comedy Festival and right across the USA, this is a hilarious send-up of classical music, which has established Australian pianist, David Scheel, as the successor to the legendary Victor Borge. Beautiful music, and musical fun performed in so many accents/voices that David has also been compared to the late Robin Williams, and Peter Ustinov. Hear a familiar tune played in the styles of the old masters plus an iPod; two famous pieces played simultaneously, one with the right hand, one with the left, plus his "translation" of the lyrics of Waltzing Matilda, already a comedy classic. At the Star Court Theatre, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore, on Tuesday, March 7, from 7.30pm. $30.

11. International Women's Day Luncheon: The 2017 International Women's Day Luncheon will be hosted by the Rotary Club of Summerland Sunrise Inc. as a celebration of women's achievements. This year's theme is Be Bold to Change. MC Joanne Shoebridge (from ABC North Coast Radio) will meet guest speaker former Queensland Premier and newly appointed CEO of the Australian Bankers' Association (ABA, an industry group representing 25 banks across the country) Anna Bligh. Another guest speaker will be Major Sana Fernandez, former black hawk helicopter pilot in Afghanistan. Tickets available from The Professionals Lismore and Patch and Taylor Lismore. Raffle and lucky door prize. Proceeds donated to local Rotary charities. At Lismore Workers' Club Auditorium, Keen St, Lismore, on Wednesday, March 8, 11.30am to 2pm. Adult: $60.

12. Nimbin Women's Dinner and Comedy Gala: The 14th Annual Nimbin Women's Dinner and Comedy Gala will be held in celebration of International Women's Day 2017. Featuring a bunch of funny gals and starring the very famous and hilarious Fiona O'Loughlin.As well as Dee Dee Chentille & the Flannelettes, Triny Roe, Nicchia Schutt, Jasmine Fairbairn, Lauren Randall, Simon Eclair, Jenni Burke and Ting Lim. All women welcome. At the Nimbin School of Arts Town Hall, 71 Cullen St, Nimbin, on Wednesday, March 8, from 6.30pm. $30.

13. Cowboys and Angels: Direct from Las Vegas, following individual successful seasons in Legends in Concert Dean Simmons as Garth Brooks, Kim Simmons as Shania Twain and Adam D. Tucker are Cowboys and Angels. This Trio is the epitome of the Modern Country sound and is Touring Australia nationally in 2017. At the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, on Friday, March 10, from 7.30pm.

14. Afterlife Explorers Conference: The Third Australian Afterlife Explorers Conference aims to bring science and spirituality together for greater awareness of the survival of consciousness beyond the body, in order to empower their delegates to live a soul-centred life and fulfilling their purpose. Keynote speakers include Linda Backman (USA), a psychologist specialising in soul regression hypnotherapy; Dr Robert Davis (USA), Professor of Neuroscience for over 30 years at the State University of NY and Rosemary Ellen Guiley (USA), author of 60 books on metaphysical, paranormal and unexplained phenomena, among others. At Byron Community Centre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, from 8:30am

15. Tom Gleeson's Cheer Up: Cheer Up is Tom Gleeson's brand new stand-up comedy show. The show is so new it has only been performed a couple of times, in Perth and at the Adelaide Fringe Festival. Cheer Up follows Gleeson's tradition of wrapping his shows around politics and his life. Australian politics and the comedian's personal life blend in an hour of comedy. 2016 was a breakout year for Tom Gleeson. The three time Helpmann Award nominee started alongside Charlie Pickering with his Hard Chat segment on The Weekly. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, on Friday, March 10, from 7.30pm. For details visit NORPA's website.