What should the council do with its $1.4 million grant?

AFTER receiving a significant funding boost in the second round of the Stronger Country Communities Grant, Kyogle Council will be hosting a workshop to determine where the money will go.

Councillor Lindsay Passfield moved a motion last night to make the decision-making process more transparent for the local community.

"I think it is a wonderful thing the State Government has done in identifying some funding for our local government area," Cr Passfield said.

"Kyogle LGA is a low socio-economic area, and the villages - Woodenbong, Bonalbo and four other smaller villages - were established to support the timber industry initially and then the dairy industry and those industries are largely gone."

"So those little villages that don't have a great economy of scale are really struggling and they need to reinvent themselves to be relevant."

Mayor Danielle Mulholland said in the first round of funding Kyogle Council received $700,000.

"We are now getting $1.4 million so councillors as a body need to determine what they are going to do with that money," Cr Mulholland said.

"We will have a workshop in March to determine where we are going to allocate the extra money we've got."

Cr Mulholland said it will go towards infrastructure projects around the local government area, including the much anticipated Visions for Villages program that began last year.

"Until we have that workshop and have discussions around projects already identified and who's the most in need then we can't really make a decision," she said.

"We've had two road shows (for the Visions for Villages)... there's been some really interesting ideas that have come out, everything from amenities to public art and everything in between."

"I think that gives us a really solid foundation for planning, so that when rounds come up we have a stream of projects we can work on."

Cr Passfield said it's projects like these that will help revitalise the villages.

"To be able to spend a little bit of money and upgrade community facilities in those areas to make them more liveable and more attractive to tourists is very important to the health of those villages going forward," Cr Passfield said.