$1.4M Headspace help for youth in Casino and Kyogle

MP Kevin Hogan and Social Futures CEO Mr Tony Davies at the announcement of the handover to Social Futures as the new managers of Headspace Lismore and new Commonwealth funding.

HAVING experienced the darkness of depression and anxiety, Tahilia Hyde was deeply moved when she learned of a $1.4 million boost for Lismore's Headspace and new services in Casino and Kyogle.

"When I heard about it I was beyond excited," she said.

As president of Headspace's Youth Group Advisory Group since mid-2015, Ms Hyde spoke at the funding announcement on Thursday about how critical the organisation is for young people in the region.

"I was a client of Headspace to start off with," she said.

"I came in and got access (to services) from the youth clinician and psychologist on site, so I feel its really important to be able have this new funding within Headspace and Social Futures, as a lot of young people in outlying communities can't access it."

When the Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan, made the announcement regarding the Commonwealth funding, he said it is great news for the community.

"Mental health is an issue for our entire community and these new services fill that gap," he said.

"It is often difficult for people in our smaller towns like Casino and Kyogle to access the services they need compared to those living near Lismore."

Mr Hogan said he was happy Social Futures have taken over the management of Lismore's Headspace.

"They are one of the region's most experienced community-based organisations," he said,

"They have an outstanding track record of supporting young people and their families, they are a great fit."

Social Futures chief executive Tony Davies said the organisation is currently seeking a worker to take on the new role and hoped to have them on board soon.

He said there would community consultation with the people of Casino and Kyogle about the expanded services.

The new funding follows last fortnight's announcement of a new Headspace in Grafton, along with a number of other mental health programs, servicing the Clarence Valley.

Meanwhile, Ms Hyde's smile is a bight as her hair.

""I can't wait to see how this unfolds, it has lot of positives," she said.