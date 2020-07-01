$14m for 16 projects: Is your road getting an upgrade?

Page MP Kevin Hogan and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis welcome new roads funding to help revitalise the Far North Coast.

ROADS projects across the Far North Coast will finally be able to get off the ground thanks to federal and state funding.

The Federal Government has committed $191 million to build on the NSW Government’s $500 million Fixing Local Roads program to assist with improving regional infrastructure.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said this is about generating jobs, encouraging spending and stimulating local economies.

“This will see $14.5 million invested across 16 projects in our electorate,” Mr Hogan said.

“It means smoother, safer trips along the roads our community use every day.”

Clarence MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure, Chris Gulaptis, said the extra funding will drive real results for the region.

“This is about delivering small projects that can make a big difference for local communities – projects that will drive valuable jobs in our region over the next 12 months as councils get cracking on delivery,” Mr Gulaptis said.

In the Richmond Valley Council LGA, $400,000 has been awarded to the Naughtons Gap Road Dilapidation repairs and maintenance project.

Kyogle Council is also the recipient of the funding, including:

Afterlee Rd – $2,068,243

Lynches Creek Rd initial seal – $864,948

Tabulam Rd rehabilitation – $720,248

Lions Rd rehabilitation – $539,920

Lismore City Council will see most of the funding poured into its roads budget, including:

Wilson St rehabilitation from Casino St to Robert White Bridge – $405,000

Diadem St rehabilitation from Laurel Ave to Leycester St – $550,000

Caniaba Rd rehabilitation from Ch. 527 to Muldoon Rd – $430,000

Tregeagle Rd, Tregeagle, rehabilitation – $155,000

Uralba St repairs from Brewster St to Diadem t – $195,000

Cowlong Rd rehabilitation from Soward Close to McKenzie Rd – $1,850,000

New Ballina Rd rehabilitation from Ch. 250 to O’Flynn St – $837,500

Woodlawn Rd rehabilitation from Woodlawn College to 330m south of Savins Rd – $350,000

Ballina Shire Council were also awarded $289,946 to upgrade Wardell Rd.

Meanwhile in the Clarence Valley Council area, two projects have been funded: