Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The QIMR Berghofer research institute
The QIMR Berghofer research institute
Health

$1.4m boost to Queensland jobs

by Jill Poulsen
6th Nov 2018 6:41 PM

FORTY new full-time jobs will be created by a funding injection for Queensland medical research institute QIMR Berghofer.

The State Government has given $1.4 million to the research centre to develop better treatments for patients with multiple sclerosis and some cancers, creating more biomedical jobs in Queensland.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said the funding injection helped the institute to secure a deal with US biopharmaceutical company Atara Biotherapeutics to manufacture immunotherapies for clinical trials locally and in the United States and Europe.

"What this investment will mean is this great research institute will continue to lead the way internationally when it comes to immunotherapy," he said.

"It will create up to forty more new full time jobs all the way through to 2022

"So no matter who wins the Melbourne Cup today, Queensland has got the trifecta: medical innovation, more jobs and better healthcare for Queenslanders."

QIMR Berghofer co-ordinator of the Centre for Immunotherapy and Vaccine Development

Professor Rajiv Khanna said the funding would help them deliver the therapies to critically ill patients.

"Because that's where the need is today," he said.

"We are developing new treatments for cancer and auto-immune disease but there are patients waiting, not just in Brisbane, and this funding will allow us to deliver those breakthrough treatments to those patients."

He said immunotherapy was invaluable in terms of increasing a patient's quality of life.

Related Items

cancer editors picks health medical research institute multiple sclerosis

Top Stories

    Stabbing over meat pie argument was self-defence

    premium_icon Stabbing over meat pie argument was self-defence

    Crime A 37-YEAR-OLD man charged with stabbing his flatmate in the face with scissors in an argument over a meat pie has a history of violent offences, court hears.

    PHOTOS: Locals frock up for the Melbourne Cup

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Locals frock up for the Melbourne Cup

    News Fabulous fashion and fundraising for a great cause

    'Cannibalistic, anti-vaxxer, chemtrail conspiracy theorists'

    'Cannibalistic, anti-vaxxer, chemtrail conspiracy theorists'

    Offbeat Facebook site takes aim at Northern Rivers town

    MYSTERY: Information needed after man seriously hurt

    MYSTERY: Information needed after man seriously hurt

    News The man was found unconscious on a road in Goonellabah

    Local Partners