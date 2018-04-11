$146 million plan is no pipe dream: Mayor

MAYOR Isaac Smith said the plans for development in the newly-released Lismore Prospectus are grounded in reality and it's projected $146 million of investments will be a real shot in the arm for the regional centre.

While Monday night's launch of the promotional video which featured Lismore's new ambassador, SBS football commentator and former Socceroo Greg Foster talked up the benefits the region offered to public and private investors, Cr Smith said council was already working hard and smart to convert great ideas into action and get the desired results.

Cr Smith said the Lismore Prospectus included projects which council are are using to entice investors from a range of government and business organisations to keep the city which is the heart of the Northern Rivers region beating strongly.

But is it enough to lure the big end of town, the Maquarie St movers and shakers to seriously look to the region to invest and do business?

According to Cr Smith, the answer is a resounding "yes".

"They are not just pipe dreams, we will be up and running with them in the next 12 to 24 months," he said.

"We already have made applications for state and federal government funding investment, as well as investment coming from companies and individuals inside and out of the region."

He said the new elements of the Lismore Prospectus provide key insights into the employment, education, sporting, cultural and community aspects of Lismore that can act as an enticement for people to move and settle here.

Cr Smith said council staff were also negotiating with private investors large and small, across a range of different offers.

He said the response from confirmed and potential investors in Lismore was very positive.

"We are in discussion with private investors for a total of $30 million worth of projects," he said.

"For example the company behind the current proposal for the serviced apartments, when they cam in with their proposal they also talk about wanting to build more than we expected, including offices and public spaces."

LCC's executive director sustainable development, Brent McAllister said a key goal to attracting professional services was quality office space and serviced apartments.

"Demographer and futurist Bernard Salt said to attract and retain the banking and professional services to Lismore we need good office and residential accommodation," he said.

"In the last prospectus we aimed to get an A-Grade 5 star office space which we did with the Bennett Building (Molesworth St). Now we are also working with (Brisbane-based) Blades Project Services on the serviced apartments to keep people visiting here to stay and spend money in town."

Blades Project Services chief executive Vince Corry said the firm is excited about their project involving a new library, carpark, serviced apartments and a commercial hub in the town centre.

Mr Corry said from day one, his firm saw value in the town.

"The carpark and the library will go a lot further towards the urban regeneration than simply having an apartment block and a commercial building," he said.

"We are working closely together with council to get right result for the people of Lismore."