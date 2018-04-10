$146 million worth of new projects identified for Lismore

A NEW guide to private and public investment in Lismore has been launched, identifying almost $150 million worth of major new projects.

The 2018 Lismore Prospectus was launched by Lismore City Council last night.

It is a new investment guide and has a promotional video, presented by SBS sports analyst and former Lismore boy Craig Foster.

Mayor Isaac Smith said the publication detailed major projects and opportunities for investment in Lismore.

"We felt it was important to a produce a new prospectus in the wake of the flood anniversary and let the world know that Lismore is thriving and 'open for business', with solid prospects for future development and growth," he said.

"The Lismore Prospectus details everything our city hopes to achieve in the next two decades - it is the document that needs to find its way to the desks of cabinet ministers in Canberra, senior civil servants in Macquarie Street and private investors throughout Australia."

Major projects included in the new Lismore Prospectus for potential investment by public or private partners are:

A $36 million major city centre redevelopment including a new library, office block, raised civic plaza and serviced apartments adjacent to the Lismore Regional Gallery and Quadrangle

Lismore Regional Parkland - a two-stage, $15 million project representing the very best of contemporary urban park design with the potential to attract 400,000 visitors to Lismore each year

The Bridge to Bridge project - a $20 million scheme to revitalise Lismore by establishing a 'Southbank' style precinct along both sides of the Wilsons River.

Major improvements to the North Coast National (Lismore Showground) valued at $50 million, including a major upgrade of infrastructure, a multipurpose exhibition, conference and entertainment complex, and a separate $25 million equestrian centre.

Featured throughout the pages of the new Lismore Prospectus are the 'Lismore advocates' - an eclectic group of local business people and figures from the arts, business, sport, the environment, LGBTQI and refugee communities.

They each tell, in their own words, what opportunities and strengths they believe the city possesses.

Lismore advocates include:

Professor Adam Shoemaker (Vice-Chancellor of Southern Cross University)

North Coast Area Health Service CEO Wayne Jones

Individuals from retail, business, manufacturing and professional services

High-profile sporting figures

Members of our vibrant creative industries

Maude Boat, Lismore's favourite drag queen

Local girl turned global entrepreneur Jodie Fox.

Cr Smith said the advocates' stories showed the "wealth of talent that Lismore possesses".

"They illustrate the diversity of our city and provide fascinating case stories into our lifestyle and reinforce the 'live + work + play' aspect of the new Lismore Prospectus," he said.

"We want to attract more people here so it is important to show them what fantastic facilities we have in Lismore.

"The new elements of the Lismore Prospectus provide key insights into the employment, education, sporting, cultural and community aspects of Lismore that can act as an enticement for people to move and settle here."

The Lismore Prospectus publication and video are now available for viewing at www.lovinglismore.com.au.