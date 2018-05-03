Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crowd goes wild for Dune Rats at the main stage on the second day of Splendour in the Grass 2017.
The crowd goes wild for Dune Rats at the main stage on the second day of Splendour in the Grass 2017. Marc Stapelberg
News

145 photos from Splendour in the Grass 2017

Marc Stapelberg
by
3rd May 2018 2:41 PM

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

WITH Splendour in the Grass tickets for the 2018 event sold out, we thought it was a great opportunity to take a look at the fun from last year's event.

Artists included Queens of the Stone Age, Peking Duk, Ocean Grove, The Smith Street Band, LCD Soundsystem, and homegrown heroes like Vance Joy, and Tash Sultana.

This year the festival will be held from July 20-22 at North Byron Parklands, Yelgun.

Demand was high after Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Vampire Weekend were announced as this year's headliners.

Splendour's co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said they were blown away by the demand.

"The love and excitement for Splendour this year has been nothing short of amazing. We're thrilled to be bringing you another awesome edition of Splendour in the Grass,” they said in a statement.

bryon bay northern rivers festival splendour in the grass 2017 splendour in the grass 2018
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man dies at popular North Coast swimming-spot

    Man dies at popular North Coast swimming-spot

    News POLICE say the man may have suffered a medical episode in the water.

    CRUEL ACT: Bird shot because it was 'annoying'

    premium_icon CRUEL ACT: Bird shot because it was 'annoying'

    Environment "I'm just disgusted, you know it's not the bird's fault"

    Drunk, unlicensed driver narrowly misses cop in 6 car chase

    Drunk, unlicensed driver narrowly misses cop in 6 car chase

    News "I'm sorry, I just need to get to the Gold Coast."

    Big changes ahead for child care funding

    premium_icon Big changes ahead for child care funding

    Politics How the government changes to child care payments may affect you.

    Local Partners