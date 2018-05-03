145 photos from Splendour in the Grass 2017

The crowd goes wild for Dune Rats at the main stage on the second day of Splendour in the Grass 2017.

WITH Splendour in the Grass tickets for the 2018 event sold out, we thought it was a great opportunity to take a look at the fun from last year's event.

Artists included Queens of the Stone Age, Peking Duk, Ocean Grove, The Smith Street Band, LCD Soundsystem, and homegrown heroes like Vance Joy, and Tash Sultana.

This year the festival will be held from July 20-22 at North Byron Parklands, Yelgun.

Demand was high after Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Vampire Weekend were announced as this year's headliners.

Splendour's co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said they were blown away by the demand.

"The love and excitement for Splendour this year has been nothing short of amazing. We're thrilled to be bringing you another awesome edition of Splendour in the Grass,” they said in a statement.