TANGLED UP: This sub-adult bottle nose dolphin was killed in shark nets off Noosa's Main Beach.
Environment

143 deaths: By-catch rates worse in second shark net trial

JASMINE BURKE
by
18th May 2018 2:00 PM

THE second shark net trial, which resulted in the death 143 non-targeted species, including four dolphins.

Numbers have revealed the second trial had a higher percentage of by-catch than the first trial.

Ballina's Deputy Mayor, Keith Williams, is urging residents to complete the NSW DPI on-line Survey on Shark Nets, and warned this will be the community's last opportunity to have a say before the minister decides the fate of future net trials.

Ballina deputy mayor Cr Williams said the data released on the second trial to date shows twice as many dolphins killed in the nets as target species sharks (two), in addition to numerous turtles, manta rays and other species.

"Over the two trials we have now killed a total of eight dolphins," Cr Williams said.

"Our local Richmond River pod was only 60 animals when we started."

"In the community survey after the first net trial support for shark nets by Ballina residents fell from 52 per cent to 33 per cent, and 68 per cent of residents said the by-catch rate was unacceptable.

Cr Williams said while NSW DPI made changes to the nets, the by-catch rate actually worsened from 97 per cent to 98.5 per cent compared to the first trial.

During the second trial a total of 143 non-targeted animals were caught in the nets, including: 107 rays, 23 sharks, eight turtles, four dolphins and one fish.

"When only two of 133 animals caught in the nets are target species you have to admit this isn't working and say enough is enough," Cr Williams said.

The link to the survey is available on the NSW DPI Website　https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/sharks/management/shark-net-trial

The survey closes on Wednesday.

department of primary industries northern rivers community northern rivers environment shark net trial 2017/18
Lismore Northern Star

