140 nominations for Ballina’s Sunday races

After a successful Boxing Day meet, the Ballina Jockey Club is again looking forward to another big day this Sunday.

BALLINA Jockey Club’s preparations for January 17’s Slipway Hotel Ballina Cup meeting received a boost when it registered almost 140 nominations for this Sunday’s seven-race TAB meeting.

The BJC has just completed a successful Boxing Day meeting and now slips into a Sunday preview before its first Ballina Cup January meeting.

BJC general manager Matt Bertram said the Boxing Day meeting was a great day for the club and hopes this Sunday’s meeting continues that trend leading into the re-positioned Ballina Cup on Friday, January 17.

“We’ve got good nominations,” he said of the 136 entries.

“That’s almost 20 per race. Should be a good day after Boxing Day was a real good day for us.”

He said the fact the Tweed River Racing Club (at Murwillumbah) named one of last Sunday’s races the O’Brien Plumbing Ballina Cup Prelude (1530m) was also a nice touch and good promotional tool.

The winner of that race, Tivoli Street, is being aimed at the $65,000 Slipway Hotel Ballina Cup (1600m) and won in fine fashion. It was one of three winners on the day for Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn, who leads the Northern Rivers Racing Association trainer’s premiership.

He is also likely to have strong representation at Ballina on Cup day as well as nominating three runners for Ballina this Sunday.

“Good to have a good horse like Tivoli Street coming for the Cup,” Bertram said.

“We might get a few more like him. We should have good local representation too. Ethan Ensby had a real good winner with Torrens (at Murwillumbah). He’s a good young trainer with a very good strike rate.

“That was a big effort (winning with Torrens) winning first up and looks like being a real nice horse.”

Ensby has also nominated four of his stable for Sunday’s meeting while fellow Ballina-based trainers Andrew Sawden (2), Terry McCarthy (2), Steven Phelps (5), Stephen Lee (7) and Julie Pratten (1) all have nominated.

Lismore trainers Daniel Bowen (3) and Gary Nielsen (1) also may have runners Sunday with Nielsen’s nominee, Pierino, a last start Lismore winner.