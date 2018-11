The pair were charged with numerous property theft and traffic related offences.

ON SUNDAY morning, Lismore Police arrested a 21-year-old Boggabilla man and a 14-year-old Woodenbong juvenile in William Blair Avenue Lismore.

The pair were arrested as a result of a motorbike and car being stolen earlier as well as a home being burgled.

The pair were charged with numerous property theft and traffic related offences. Both were bail refused to the Lismore Local Court today.