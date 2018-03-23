14-year-old lifesaver's amazing act of kindness

14-year-old Riley Green from Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Club helped an elderly lady into the water for her first beach swim after a year.

IN A gesture of kindness, one young surf lifesaver has helped an elderly lady to have her first swim at the beach in more than a year.

Last Saturday 14-year-old Riley Green from Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club had just started his afternoon on patrol.

It was an extremely hot autumn day and he was approached by two elderly women who needed assistance.

One of the women was an avid fan of going to the beach but had not been able to attend for more than a year after undergoing double knee surgery.

Riley, sensing her nervousness about returning to the beach, and despite being one of the more inexperienced members, immediately offered to escort the woman down to the water.

Patrol captain Richie Miles, who has also taught Riley in the past, said the kind gesture was typical of the type of kid he is.

"A lot of teenagers would be too self-conscious to do something like this (but) Riley is a great kid and immediately put his hand up to help - nobody made him do it," Mr Miles said.

"It was fantastic to see the lady enjoy herself in an activity that she clearly loved, and he even helped her cool off in the water as well."

Riley and three other young members are highly regarded as the future of the proud Northern NSW club.

"Patrol 11 is very much a family patrol with the teenagers learning the ropes alongside their parents," Mr Miles said.

"It's great as it's something everyone can do together and they are all making a contribution to the club and should be very proud of their efforts."