14 sporting groups get funding boost

FOURTEEN local sporting groups in the Clarence and Richmond Valleys will share $50,000 in funding under the NSW Government's Local Sport Grant Program, Clarence MP, Chris Gulaptis announced.

Mr Gulaptis said the aim of the program was to increase regular and on-going participation and active recreation by encouraging more people to get moving and become active in their local areas.

There are four project types within the program: Sport club development, community sport events, sport access, and facility development and capital equipment.

"Sport is the lifeblood of communities across the length and breadth of NSW and these grants will encourage people of all ages and abilities to get involved,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The NSW Government is committed to delivering the best possible infrastructure and access to sport for people no matter where they live and I look forward to seeing the benefits in our local communities.”

The following sporting groups from the Richmond Valley have been successful in the 2017-18 funding round:

Evans Head Rugby League Club will receive $2750 to subsidise cost of uniforms and rego fees;

Coraki Golf Club will receive $8730 to construct concrete golf cart paths;

Casino pony club will receive $1976 to purchase equipment for tetrathlon and pentathlon.

Clarence Valley recipients:

Grafton Sporting Car Club, Maclean Football Club, Grafton Basketball Association, Grafton Dragon Boat Club, Grafton Cycle Club, Angourie Boardriders Association, Glenreagh Pony Club, Iluka Netball Club, South Grafton Rebels Rugby League Football Club and Yamba Touch Football Club.