14 projects worth $28 million for Richmond Valley

FOURTEEN key projects in the Richmond Valley will be completed over the next 12 months, with the council's 2018-2019 budget including a $28 million capital works program.

The budget also shows a surplus of $132,000 for next year, and surplus budgets for all four years of the delivery program.

The council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald said in framing the budget, the delivery of a surplus was considered essential.

Mr Macdonald said given the increases in non-controllable costs, such as wages, State Government levies, electricity, road-base materials, fuel, machinery costs, and insurance premiums, a surplus budget was difficult to achieve and cuts were made to achieve this result.

Nevertheless, he said a number of new projects and initiatives were included in the budget and were fully funded in the forward financial estimates.

"While the $55.4 million budget boasts a modest surplus of $132,000, council's financial forecasts show a much stronger financial position in the future, whilst delivering core services and essential capital works,” Mr Macdonald said.

Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow said he was pleased the 2018-2019 Budget would see the council complete many of the programs and commitments endorsed by the community.

Cr Mustow said overall, the council had delivered a good mix of funding allocations between community, assets and the environment.

He said there had been extensive community engagement in the development of the council's strategies and plans.

"Council has developed a responsible budget, heavily focused on providing key signature community projects which enhance the lifestyle of all residents,” he said.

The major projects identified for completion are over the next 12 months:

Casino Drill Hall & Riverside Precinct $1,632,000

Woodburn Riverside Precinct $1,200,000

Coraki Riverfront $355,000

Roads to Recovery Program $701,000

Road rehabilitation projects $1,000,000

Woodburn-Coraki Road $1,000,000

Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange Stage 2 Upgrade $7,000,000

Nammoona Waste and Resource Recovery Facility - planning and preparation of a new landfill cell $2,120,000

Bora Ridge Landfill - cell capping and transfer station construction $721,000

Evans Head Transfer Station weighbridge $150,000

Stormwater capital works $433,000

Casino water supplies solar installation $350,000

Evans Head water supplies booster pump station improvements $315,000

Evans Head Sewerage Treatment Plant fixed sludge dewatering gear $250,000

Mr Macdonald said the council would continue restoration works from the flooding of 2017 and replace infrastructure, such as bitumen reseals, gravel re-sheeting and key drainage infrastructure right across the region's 3025 square kilometres.

Other projects and initiatives fully funded over the next four years include:

Additional road maintenance on the Woodburn- Coraki Road, including heavy patching

Emu Park Road rehabilitation

Live streaming of council meetings

Maintenance and upgrades at the Casino and Coraki libraries

The 2018-2019 Budget also includes some increases to rates and annual charges:

General rates to increase by 5.50 percent consistent with the approved Special Rate Variation.

Domestic waste charge to increase by 9.62 percent to $490.

Non-domestic waste charge to increase by 10.04 percent to $515.

Waste infrastructure charge to increase by 20 percent to $30. This charge was introduced to contribute funding towards the construction of a new landfill cell at Nammoona, and to fund ongoing asset renewals of the waste management program.

Annual water charges to increase by 5 percent.

Annual sewerage charges to increase by 2.3 percent.

Mr Macdonald said the council had no choice but to increase its domestic and non-domestic waste charges by around 10 per cent given the challenges faced nationwide following China's decision to stop accepting recycled waste.

He said it was also likely the Queensland Government would introduce a waste levy which would increase the council's costs of disposing its landfill waste, which was currently being transported to Queensland.

The Revised Delivery Program 2017-2021 and Operational Plan 2018-2019, including Draft Financial Estimates 2018-2022, as well as the Revenue Policy 2018-2019 will be on public exhibition from Wednesday May 23 to Tuesday June 19.

During the exhibition period, submissions from the community can be forwarded to the General Manager, Richmond Valley Council, Locked Bag 10 Casino NSW 2470 or to council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au .

Copies of the draft documents are available for inspection at Council's Customer Service Centres in Casino and Evans Head, or can be viewed and downloaded from Council's website at www.richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au