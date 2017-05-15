24°
14 organisations benefit from $120,000 in community grants

15th May 2017 2:09 PM
Lifeline sign for those in need of assistance after the 2017 Lismore Floods.
Lifeline sign for those in need of assistance after the 2017 Lismore Floods. Sophie Moeller

Enterprise and Training Company (ETC) is pleased to announce the successful recipients of the ETC Community Support Fund.

ETC Board Chairman Rod McKelvey said ETC had received many very worthwhile submissions.

"We are proud to announce that 14 applicants across our operating areas were successful in securing funding," Mr McKelvey said.

Local Northern Rivers recipients include:

. RED (Realising Every Dream) Inc - to expand the educational capacity of ESpace with a 3D program and engagement of people with disabilities and/or significant employment barriers.

. Nimbin Neighbourhood and Information Centre Inc - to establish a Community Tools Library as a resource for community members for participating in skills development workshops and undertaking basic repairs and maintenance around the home.

. Northern Rivers Social Development Council trading as Social Futures - to provide the equipment and materials necessary to implement eight Start Making sessions from the Start Making program, in eight Schools per year through 2017-2019.

. Lifeline Northern Rivers ($4,230) - to replace current inadequate equipment that is required to move rejected products from different work spaces by volunteers, improve efficiency and safety, and help in teaching volunteers basic skills for employment readiness.

. OneVisionProductions Ballina will receive $7,497 to fund essential IT equipment and software for Mentoring for Change, a program which uses culture and the creative arts to empower disengaged young people and improve educational, vocational and social outcomes.

ETC CEO Jenny Barnett said the successful projects supported the Community Support Fund vision to reduce disadvantage, generate opportunity, increase support services and/or build capacity in the communities in which ETC operates.

"We are so pleased with the diversity of the recipient organisations that enrich the lives of local people", Ms Barnett said.

According to Ms Barnett the ETC Community Support Fund had provided nearly $700,000 to worthwhile projects since commencing in 2012.

"We have supported young people and children, people living with disability or mental health concerns, carers, families at risk, retirees and the aged, migrants and refugees, sufferers of cancer and chronic illness, and the broader community," Ms Barnett said.

For further information about the ETC Community Support Fund and its recipients visit www.etcltd.com.au/csf

