$1.4 million restaurant to be built beside iconic lookout

An artist's impression of the northeast perspective of the proposed restaurant.

AN amended proposal for a 40-seat restaurant in Coorabell has been approved by Byron Shire Council.

A decision on the $1.395 million proposal was deferred by the council in March and went back before the council last Thursday.

The proponent initially proposed to use the carpark at the adjacent Scarrabelotti’s Lookout on Coolamon Scenic Drive for their patrons’ parking and access to the restaurant.

But in March, a majority of councillors sought to have this revised.

Applicant Paschal Grenquist told councillors he’d since worked with the council’s staff to move the restaurant’s carparking onto his property.

An artist's impression of a restaurant proposed for 784 Coolamon Scenic Drive at Coorabell.

Resident Anthony Stante spoke against the staff recommendation to approve the restaurant, saying it would be preferred to “make sure the residents’ safety concerns are addressed”.

“I don’t think there’s a problem with the restaurant, as such,” Mr Stante told councillors.

He raised concerns about the speed limit along Coolamon Scenic Dr at the site, and a planned review of that.

The council’s staff explained 50km/h signs currently in place “were never approved by the (Roads and Maritime Services) or council”.

Cr Basil Cameron said the proposal had been “a very contentious issue because of the nature of the location and the history of that location”.

An artist's impression of the southeast perspective of a daytime restaurant proposed for 784 Coolamon Scenic Drive at Coorabell.

“I have to give credit to the proponent here for moving quite significantly on the original proposal and moving the parking onto their site,” Cr Cameron said.

He said it was important to recognise the lookout was “land dedicated to the community” which represented the shire’s “strong rural character”.

Cr Cameron asked for an additional condition to prevent any new landscaping from infringing upon the view from the lookout.

Cr Cate Coorey said she had “reservations about this entire proposal” and questioned whether limits on the number of guests and staff permitted at the site could be properly monitored.

“I’m also not convinced the hours of operation they’re looking at are feasible,” she said.

All councillors voted in favour of the amended proposal.

Under the conditions, the restaurant cannot have more than 40 patrons nor more than six staff at any time.

It is to be open for lunch only from Wednesday to Friday and breakfast and lunch on weekends.