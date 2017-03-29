14 flood preparation tips you should be doing right now

IT MAY seem like deja vu for some in the face of another weather event coming so quickly after the last one a couple of weeks ago.

According to Woodburn SES controller Jim McCormack there are ways to mitigate the problems that can happen when heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding are on their way.

"Firstly, people should start doing these things now, not in the middle of a storm,” he said.

"People just need to use their common sense.”

Woodburn SES is ensuring there are personnel available, checking equipment, ensuring they have enough sandbags and sand and that their boats are fuelled and chains are sharp.

Here are Mr McCormack's suggestions for those of us looking after our homes.

1. Be in touch with your neighbours, especially if you are in an isolated area. It's important to keep networking and checking on each other.

2. Make sure you have enough fuel for generators if needed over the next couple of days. No sun, means no solar so generators will have to be used.

3. Buy up on essentials such as bread, milk, animal food...and perhaps a tipple or two.

4. Don't travel unless it is essential. If there are things you need to do, do them today if you can, or put them off until after the weather event.

5. Don't drive in flood waters. It's been said over and over again and will continue to be said. The SES had to make five rescues in the last flood.

6. Have communications available via a battery operated radio to listen to what is happening. Ensure all mobiles are charged tonight.

7. Do your storm preparations including tying down loose items including outdoor furniture and flipping trampolines.

8. As in a flood plan, put your most important documents in a water proof folder so if you need to evacuate quickly, you can take it all with you.

9. Ensure your animals have cover or are out of flood-prone areas.

10. Update your first aid kits.

11. Keep candles and torches at the ready if power goes out.

12. Don't go sight-seeing and don't trust a GPS around flood waters. Mr McCormack said last weekend they had to call in the helicopter to airlift three people who got stranded when they followed their GPS.

13. If you are flood-bound take lots of photos for future reference. You can match them against river heights and learn where the water goes and how to prepare for future flooding.

14. Most of all act and stay safe and use your common sense.