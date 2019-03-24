14 fantastic things to do this week

KYOGLE: The local community and visitors have always loved participating in the Fairymount Festival.

1. Apprentice Chefs Cook-Off in Lismore:

At Lismore Square Shopping Centre, cnr Brewster and McKenzie Sts, Lismore, on Monday from 10am.

Three local Apprentice Chefs will by vying for the title of ETC Apprentice of the Year during a public cook-off competition. They will be re-creating their own signature seafood dish, featuring Australian native foods. The Cook-Off will be judged by local Chefs Tamaya Rose from Cafe Cappello, Philip Mcloughlin from Lismore Worker's Club and Graeme Stockdale from Stockpot Kitchen. The winner will go up against the winners from the Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour regional finals in July.

2. Trends in Energy Generation by Energylab Northern Rivers:

At Enterprise Lab, Level 3, A Block, Southern Cross University, East Lismore, on Thursday from 5.30pm. Free event.

The way we generate energy is changing for the better. Cleaner means of meeting our energy needs are becoming more accessible and more viable. With improving technologies and greater integration there is potential for an accelerated freedom from fossil fuels, but what are the bottlenecks holding us back and where are the opportunities for innovation? In this event, EnergyLab will explore the trends shaping the first phase of a fully-integrated clean energy world.

3. I Want To Know What Love Is in Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Friday and Saturday from 7.30pm.

I Want To Know What Love Is throws a spotlight on long-buried memories, bedroom fantasies, crushes and conquests. Performance collective The Good Room asked members of the public to anonymously submit their stories of love and they've transformed those secret submissions into magnificent declarations centre stage. This is for everyone who's ever loved. Anyone who's ever hurt.

4. Beach Sounds Festival in Lennox Head:

At the Lennox Comunity Centre, Mackney Lane, Lennox Head, this Saturday from 4pm to 10.30pm. $20.

Lennox Groove and Wharves present a locally-grown music festival for all ages. The line up includes Candy, Leroy Francis, Wavevom, Liquid Face, Pals, Cakes, Lexicon, Scab Baby, No Parade and Plenko.

5. Mullum at Night -Street Food and Music Event:

At Mullumbimby Leagues Cluib, Manns Rd, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 5pm to 9pm.

Gather your friends and family and head to the lush green grounds of the Mullum Leagues Club for a night of dancing to local artist Micka Scene on stage under the fairy lights. The food trucks will offer gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options, a pop up Byron Brewery bar, fun activities for children. Bring your own picnic rug. Camping available on site (by booking). Free entry and parking on site.

6. Come Together Fun-raiser at Tuntable Falls:

At Tuntable Falls Community Hall, Upper Tuntable Falls Rd, Nimbin, on Saturday from 6pm.

The local Tuntable Falls comes together this week. Music by Nina & Yvan, Phil Brommers & Band, The Drifts plus more. There will be a raffle with great prizes. Dress up theme is tribal. $10.

7. Blue Moon Cabaret in Nimbin:

At the Nimbin School of Arts, 47 Cullen St, Nimbin, on Saturday, doors open 6.30pm. $35.

At The School of Arts will host three Blue Moon Cabarets this year with yet another diverse array of performance artists including aerial acrobat Emma McGovern and the Tuntable Falls Youth Circus, Brisbane stand up comics Michael Toon and Erin Michelle, hoops artiste Rachelle Hoops, the Out Of Range quartet, Tullara Connors, Circustrain, Yael Dance Group, singers Willy McElroy and Croatian sensation Slavka, plus poets Christine Strelan and Sarah Temporal, plus poet and host David Hallett and more.

8. Kyogle Fairymount Festival:

At Summerland Way, Kyogle, from Saturday until April 6. For details visit fairymountfestival.com.

The Kyogle Fairymount Festival runs for a full week and features events that are fun for everyone. From the opening gala to the Kyogle Half Marathon to the Crazy Day and the schools colour run, and don't forget the strength and fitness challenge. This year's charity partner is the Cancer Council Australia.

9. Layne Beachley Gala Dinner in Ballina:

At the Ballina RSL Club, 1 Grant St, Ballina, this Saturday, from 6pm.

Join Layne Beachley and other surfing legends for a sumptuous three-course dinner to raise funds for disadvantaged local young surfers. The event will be hosted by the Lord's Taverners Northern NSW, a not-for-profit association whose members share a love of sport and a desire to raise money to support disadvantaged and disabled youth achieve their academic and sporting potential. Lord's Taverners Members: $75. Non Members: $85. 18+ event.

10. The Board Meeting Surf Charity in Lennox Head:

At Lennox Head beach this Saturday, from 6.30am to 2.30pm.

This surf charity event will be held with teams of four, covering all ages and levels, from kids to veterans, weekend warriors to pro's, riding all sorts of equipment. The key is participation and having fun, all surfing together, a true community event. Following the final, the whole troupe decamps to Club Lennox for presentations, raffles and the hotly contested charity auction, thanks to donations from our local business community.

11. Women's Golf Come & Try Day in Ballina:

At the Ballina Golf and Sports Club, Jameson Ave, East Ballina, this Sunday, 9am to 12 noon.

Women's Golf Come & Try Day is open to women of all ages. The event will feature putting clinics, high tea, a special membership offer and goodie bags. Bookings are essential on 6686 2766. This is a free event.

12. Drag Racing in Casino:

At the Casino Aerodrome, Light St, Casino, this Sunday from 7am.

Airstrips aren't for aeroplanes, they are for Northern Rivers Drag Racing. The races are held quarterly and see huge crowds of car enthusiasts lining the straight to hear the roar of the engines.

13. Water Lilies Of Monet in Byron Bay:

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Johnson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday, from 3pm. $20.

Water Lilies of Monet - The Magic of Water & Light - Art on Screen is a film and a journey through the masterpieces and obsessions of the genius impressionist.

14. Bangalow Fashion Market:

At the Bangalow A&I Hall, Station St, Bangalow, this Sunday, 9am to 2pm.

Come and pick up some pre-loved or vintage fashion from one of our local sellers. The Bangalow Fashion Market plays host to a huge collection of clothes, shoes and accessories; an op-shop and fashion-lovers dream. Cash only.