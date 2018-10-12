14 fantastic things to do on the Northern Rivers

1. Casino Show: The 128th Casino Show will feature from 7am working dog trials, market stalls, sideshow alley, bush ponies, showgirl, and from 3pm Young Farmers Challenge, scarecrow competition, tractor games, demolition derby and live music with Katie Brooke. At the Casino Showgrounds, Summerland Way, Casino, this Saturday. Visit casinoshowsociety.com.au.

2. The Channon Market 42nd Birthday Celebration: Jimmy Willing and the Real-Gone Hickups are p. erforming in the Big Top. As a special treat and just for the birthday party, Jimmy is bringing his Von Tramp Family Puppet Show back to the markets.. At the Channon Markets, Coronation Park, The Channon, this Sunday from 9am.

3. 12th Byron Bay International Film Festival: Enjoy some of the best local, national and international films in four venues across the Northern Rivers: Byron Theatre, Regent Cinema Murwillumbah, Brunswick Picture House and Pighouse Flicks. On now and until October 21 Details from bbff.com.au.

4. Woodburn Riverside Festival: The annual Woodburn Riverside Festival is a full day of family-oriented activities and entertainment, centred on the Richmond River and the adjacent Riverside Park at Woodburn. The many attractions include water-skiing demonstrations, raft racing, markets, kids entertainment, rides, dress up parade, petting zoo, fairy floss, face painting, BBQ and much more. Musical entertainment throughout the day will be provided by Community Radio 88.9 FM. A fireworks display at 8pm will round off the day. At Riverside Park, Woodburn, this Saturday from 9am.

5. Dollars for Dust Drought Relief Fundraiser in Lismore: Dollars For Dust is a drought relief fundraiser organised by the Mary G's team. The all-day live music line up will be located at the parking area and in charge of local artists Luke Vassella, Scott Day-Vee, Occarock, Cath Simes Band and Dan Hannaford. Mary G's event manager and assistant manager, Wendy Harris, said proceeds will be going to faring charity Aussie Helpers (aussiehelpers. org.au). There will be face painting, jumping castle, sausage sizzle and fairy floss for children, plus raffle tickets sold from the main bar and drawn on Monday, October 15. Flattop Boogie, a local barber located in Keen Street, will do haircuts, hot towel shaves, beard trimmings and hot steaming face masks for men as part of the fundraiser too. At Mary G's, cnr of Woodlark and Keen streets, Lismore, this Sunday from noon to 8pm. Free event.

6. Feast at the Farm in Alstonville: The first feast and the Farm will be a street food and music festival on the lush green grass at Summerland House Farm, 253 Wardell Road, Alstonville. The day will feature live music, kids fun, cooking demos and exotic food. Farm tours and take home produce. Mobile chefs will be using the farm's produce in their dishes to showcase the work Summerland House Farm does. The day will feature live music, kids fun, market stalls, cooking demonstrations, beer, wine and food. Farm tours and take home produce will be available too. Sponsored by The Byron Bay Brewery who will be having an outdoor pop up bar on site. Parking on site is by gold coin donation. BYO picnic blanket.

7. Village Blues in Dunoon: The Dunoon Village Blues is back and the music will be live and local for the 10th anniversary of the event. Pitch a tent, listen to some Blues, wake up to a fabulous breakfast in the club restaurant, head off to the Channon Markets and come back to Dunoon for Pluckers and Poets on Sunday. At the Dunoon Sports Club, 15 Cowley Rd, Dunoon, this Saturday from 3pm.

8. Hey Sunshine Festival in Billinudgel: This one-day music festival will feature Brisbane lads The Creases as headliners, joined by Sydney band The Lulu Raes who will dazzle with their punk and dance-smothered pop tunes. Also on the bill are entrancing punk princesses Voiid, while Byron band Sunrose will bring their sunshine-infused psych rock alongside Brisbane's First Beige with their funky disco, neo-soul ensemble. Captivating live performers Letters to Lions, plus celebrated indie faction Tuppaware Party and Whacky DJ are also on the line-up. At Billinudgel Hotel, Billinudgel, this Saturday, from 3pm.

9. Bonalbo Spring Blueberry Dance: Get your funk on for the Bonalbo Spring Dance. Mountain Funk will play at the Spring Blueberry Dance Party at Bonalbo Community Hall, 4 Koreelah St, Bonalbo, this Saturday from 7pm to midnight. A special invitation is extended to all visiting blueberry pickers to come along and mix with the locals. Bring your own picnic, supper and drinks and enjoy local band Mountain Funk and a light show. Entry is by purple note or gold coin donation.

10. Velocette Show in Lennox Head: The Velocette Owners Club of Australia is holding its annual Good Companions Rally in Lennox Head this week and it's hosting a public display of the Velocette Motorcyles on the foreshore. Gold coin donation, with proceeds going to the Lennox Head Rural Fire Service. The public display will be set up on the foreshore near the bus stop and public toilets on Ballina Street, Lennox Head this Saturday.

11. A Dog's Breakfast in Federal: A free barbecue breakfast for dogs and humans to promote responsible dog ownership. Specialist veterinary advice and giveaway dog goodies. The breakfast will also be an opportunity for dog owners to find how they can help protect threatened koalas. At Federal Park, Federal Dr, Federal, this Sunday from 7.30am.

12. Regatta in Ballina: The Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club Annual Regatta starts this Saturday with the Ivan Bathgate memorial race. On Sunday, several shorter races will be held closer to the club. The club is located at 2 River St, Ballina.

13. Blueberry Market at Tabulam: As you would expect at a Blueberry Market there will be plenty of blueberries for sale. Mountain Blue will sell blueberries, there will be music, a free jumping castle, face painting. Big, life-like Betty Blue will be there. Sam the barista from Bushmans Coffee will meet all coffee needs. The CWA rooms will be open for lunch and their usual CWA cakes and jams. At the Tabulam Oval, Clarence St, Tabulam, this Sunday from 9am to 2pm .

14. Casino Royale fundraiser in Bangalow: Sharpen up your poker faces and get along to Casino Royale, the annual fundraising event to support renovations at the the Bangalow Community Children's Centre. See the A&I Hall transformed into a retro-style casino with live and silent auctions, martini bar, live entertainment and DJ, children's art show, delicious plates by Crabbes Creek Catering and tables with "play money" to burn. Only 200 tickets available. Tickets from the preschool or via eventbrite.com.au. At Bangalow A & I Hall on Friday, October 19. Starts 7pm.