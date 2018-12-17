14 drivers busted by police on the Northern Rivers

A B-DOUBLE truck driver who tested positive for drugs after he was stopped by police at Wardell was one of 14 people caught for traffic offences over the weekend.

Richmond Police District said a number of people would face court in January.

If convicted, they could face severe penalties, including fines, disqualifications and even jail time.

The following people were arrested for drink driving or had positive readings for drugs over the weekend:

B-double truck driver, 30, tested positive for methamphetamines when stopped by police at Wardell

Gundurimba woman, 47, low range drinking driving at South Lismore

22-year-old Goonellabah man for high range drink driving at East Lismore

Tintenbar man, 22, low range drink driving at Teven

37-year-old Goonellabah man for mid range drink driving at Goonellabah

Ballina man, 20, driving under the influence at East Ballina

A disqualified 48-year-old Casino man caught mid range drink driving at Casino

34-year-old Casino man for mid range drink driving and speeding at Casino

30-year-old Loftville man returned a positive reading for cannabis and methamphetamines at South Lismore

High range drink driver, a 26-year-old Repentance Creek man caught at Bexhill

Lismore man, 43, for low range drink driving at North Lismore

28-year-old Lismore woman returned a positive reading for cannabis and methamphetamines at North Lismore

31-year-old Casino man for low range drink driving at South Lismore

33-year-old Victorian woman for low range drink driving at Lismore.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said there was no excuse for drink driving.

"You are placing your life and the lives of innocent road-users at a huge risk," he said.

"If you are going to have a few, catch a taxi home or get a lift with a sober driver.

"Police will be out in force 24/7 over the holidays looking for drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol."