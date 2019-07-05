Menu
Someone has won $1.3 million on Keno at Wollongbar.
$1.3m waiting to be claimed after Wollongbar pub Keno win

5th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
DID you put on a Keno ticket at the Wollongbar Tavern yesterday afternoon?

You could be $1.3 million richer, and not even know it yet.

The Wollongbar patron held a Keno 10 Spot winning entry in game 497 on Thursday, July 4, worth a grand total of $1,313,387.20.

Keno officials are urging all players who purchased a Keno entry at Wollongbar Tavern to check their tickets.

Wollongbar Tavern owner Gavin Brown said the tavern was in celebration mode.

"It's very exciting for everyone at the tavern," he said.

"For a community like Wollongbar, it's enormous.

"We can't wait for our winner to come forward and we look forward to celebrating with them.

"We are over-the-moon for our winner, and we hope to crown our next Keno millionaire soon."

Keno spokeswoman Ally Ramsamy said she was eager to confirm the news with the winner and unite them with their prize.

"Someone out there could be heading into the weekend over $1.3 million richer but they just don't know it yet," she said.

"We're urging all Keno players who purchased a Keno entry at Wollongbar Tavern to check their tickets today. You could be holding the winning entry.

"We recommend checking wallets, purses, coat pockets and handbags for any tickets that may be on the loose.

"We've had past winners come forward after finding an old ticket hiding in plain sight, so start looking in the obvious places.

"If you discover you're holding the winning Keno 10 Spot ticket, hold on tight to it and head into your closest Keno venue as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process."

