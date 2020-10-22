Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The land subject to this application forms part of what is referred to locally as
The land subject to this application forms part of what is referred to locally as "the Henderson Farm" in Lennox Head.
News

138 lots, 11 superlots: Major development on the table

Javier Encalada
21st Oct 2020 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BALLINA Shire Council will discuss today a series of changes to the development application in an area of Lennox Head locally known as "the Henderson Farm".

As part of their agenda for tomorrow's meeting, council will be discussing two motions regarding this project, from applicant Lennox Rise Pty Ltd, for land west of the Epiq estate.

Matthew Wood, the council's director of Planning and Environmental Health, explained one motion would change the layout of the subdivision, while the second one will allow the developers to change the size of the lots.

"In the first change, (the developers) are wanting to make, they are actually want to reduce to total number of lots from 159 to 138, and then create what they call 'superlots', which are large lots that can be further subdivided later," he said.

Mr Wood confirmed the end result, if the motions are agreed to by councillors, will be more than the original 159 lots.

"They are looking for 138 conventional residential lots, and then 11 superlots that could be further subdivided," he said.

"The second item in the agenda talks about the lots size in those superlots, so instead of each block being 600 sqm at least in size, it would be allowed to go down to 400 sqm."

Mr Wood said staff has recommended councillors to approve both motions.

The second motion, if passed, would go into public exhibition, to be reported again to council.

If the first motion is approved, the subdivision of the land get the go ahead and ultimately, into building of homes at the site.

 

The land subject to this application forms part of what is referred to locally as
The land subject to this application forms part of what is referred to locally as "the Henderson Farm" in Lennox Head.
ballina shire council lennox head lennox rise northern rivers council news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorbike rider killed in horror crash near Kyogle

        Premium Content Motorbike rider killed in horror crash near Kyogle

        News A MAN in his 60s has died after his motorbike collided with a van.

        Northern Rivers greyhound track branded ‘second deadliest’

        Premium Content Northern Rivers greyhound track branded ‘second deadliest’

        News The death of a greyhound at Lismore will be investigated by the Greyhound Welfare...

        Court hears of ‘horrible scene’ after dog was shot

        Premium Content Court hears of ‘horrible scene’ after dog was shot

        Crime A MAN charged over the incident, which resulted in the dog being euthanased, has...

        Lantern parade cancelled, but a big surprise is in store

        Premium Content Lantern parade cancelled, but a big surprise is in store

        News NEW rules may have forced the cancellation of the festival, but nothing can dim the...