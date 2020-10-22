138 lots, 11 superlots: Major development on the table

The land subject to this application forms part of what is referred to locally as "the Henderson Farm" in Lennox Head.

The land subject to this application forms part of what is referred to locally as "the Henderson Farm" in Lennox Head.

BALLINA Shire Council will discuss today a series of changes to the development application in an area of Lennox Head locally known as "the Henderson Farm".

As part of their agenda for tomorrow's meeting, council will be discussing two motions regarding this project, from applicant Lennox Rise Pty Ltd, for land west of the Epiq estate.

Matthew Wood, the council's director of Planning and Environmental Health, explained one motion would change the layout of the subdivision, while the second one will allow the developers to change the size of the lots.

"In the first change, (the developers) are wanting to make, they are actually want to reduce to total number of lots from 159 to 138, and then create what they call 'superlots', which are large lots that can be further subdivided later," he said.

Mr Wood confirmed the end result, if the motions are agreed to by councillors, will be more than the original 159 lots.

"They are looking for 138 conventional residential lots, and then 11 superlots that could be further subdivided," he said.

"The second item in the agenda talks about the lots size in those superlots, so instead of each block being 600 sqm at least in size, it would be allowed to go down to 400 sqm."

Mr Wood said staff has recommended councillors to approve both motions.

The second motion, if passed, would go into public exhibition, to be reported again to council.

If the first motion is approved, the subdivision of the land get the go ahead and ultimately, into building of homes at the site.