132 'no stopping' signs wipe out beachfront parking

A large number of 'No Standing' signs have been installed along Seven Mile Beach Rd, Broken Head have wiped out a majority of parking spots. Contributed

PARKING has been wiped out along a popular Byron Shire beachfront after extreme measures have been rolled out by Byron Shire Council to stamp out illegal camping.

Last week, Byron Shire Council installed about 132 'no stopping' signs along the Seven Mile Beach Rd, a main access point to three Broken Head beaches.

"People visiting Seven Mile Beach will have to park their cars at Whites Beach and either walk or ride their bikes to Seven Mile,” the council's spokeswoman said.

Locals have been left confused at the move and criticised the council's broad-brush ban at the cost of community access to beaches.

"Thanks illegal campers. You can no longer park at end of Seven Mile Beach Rd and neither can we,” Peter Watts wrote on Facebook.

Byron man and world adaptive surfing champion, Mark 'Mono' Stewart, is among those left puzzled.

"I don't know what (Byron Shire Council) are thinking,” Mr Stewart said.

"There's no car parking. Not one (spot).

"Maybe it just got too hard.”

He sent a stern message to illegal campers to look elsewhere if they are not willing to pay to stay.

"Why should people have the exception to go to a town they can't afford,” he said.

"There's places I can't go because I can't afford it.”