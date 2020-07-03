$130,000 in water tank rebates

Students from Casino West Public School stand with a tank won by the school through a Rous County Council (then Rous Water) competition in 2012. Photo Contributed

ROUS County Council received 139 rainwater tank rebate applications in the 2019/20 financial year.

General manager Phillip Rudd said the applications translated to $130,000 in rebates, and contributing to the community installing more than 1 million litres of water storage at their homes.

The numbers represent almost a 100% increment from the 74 applications received in the 2018/19 financial year.

“While there is a lot of conversation in the community regarding the Future Water Project 2060 (currently on public exhibition) and currently full dams (Rocky Creek Dam and Emigrant), water conservation remains a key focus,” he said.

Mr Rudd said the council is committed to reducing demand for water across the region, with more than $300,000 budgeted for support and programs this year.

“Coinciding with the recent drought, this increase in rainwater tank rebates indicates that residents are thinking about water savings in and around the home,” he said.

“This message has also been reflected in feedback from our customers.”

Rous County Council is focusing on working with businesses using more than five megalitres of water annually, to reduce water use, in the process, reduce cost savings.

“For many businesses, the impacts of recent events have influenced a rethink of operations and where savings can be made now and into the future,” Mr Rudd said.

“For businesses seeking ways to save on their water bills, I encourages you to contact us.”

For more information visit www.rous.nsw.gov.au/sustainablewaterpartnerprogram