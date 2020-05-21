$13,000 in virus fines for birthday party

Thirteen people have been fined after police were called to a large fight and then a noisy birthday party within three hours on the same street.

Thirteen people have been fined after police were called to a large fight and then a noisy birthday party within three hours on the same street.

Thirteen people have each been fined $1000 after attending a birthday party in breach of COVID-19 directions.

Police were first called to the street in Whyalla Norrie, on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula, on Saturday night after calls were made in regards to a "large fight".

When they arrived at about 5.45pm they found 30 to 40 people milling around.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are currently banned in the state as coronavirus restrictions gradually ease.

"At the time, these people were provided with education regarding the COVID-19 gathering restrictions and directions, specifically the Emergency Management (Gatherings No 2) (COVID-19) Direction 2020," SA Police said in a statement on Thursday.

The "small crowd dispersed" and officers left.

But three hours later, they were called back to the same street due to a noise complaint related to one address.

"On arrival they found a large group of people at the residence," police said.

"The group consisted of adults and juveniles who stated they were at the premises celebrating a birthday."

Thirteen supposed partygoers, seven woman and six men aged between 20 and 67, were each fined $1000 for breaking the 10-person limit on gatherings.

Police on Thursday also reminded residents that gatherings must not exceed more than one person per 4sq m, considered a "density requirement" by the state government under step one of the "roadmap" for easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Last month, a group of 13 people drinking on a backyard porch in Whyalla were also fined a total of $13,000.

The two residents and 11 visitors gathered illegally and did not comply with social distancing rules, police said.

Wednesday marked the 13th day since an active case of COVID-19 was recorded in South Australia.

Four people have died since the pandemic reached the state however all 435 other patients have recovered.

Originally published as $13,000 in virus fines for birthday party