1300 properties without power, businesses forced to shut

Businesses are being forced to close down because of a widespread power outage in the Bangalow area. Javier Encalada

ALMOST 1400 properties in the Bangalow area have lost electricity this afternoon.

Businesses have been forced to close their doors as a result of the widespread power outage, and locals have reported that shops and cafes are almost empty.

All ATMs have stopped working in the village.

The Foodworks store is one of many businesses that has closed, putting up a sign on its door saying: "No power sorry".

According to Essential Energy, 1394 customers are without power.

Crews are investigating.

More to come.