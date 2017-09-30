130 years of service comes to an end

After 130 years of Christian witness, the Eureka Uniting church will close it's doors after its final service the morning of October 8.

THE sound of 'amen' will ring out for the last time next Sunday at the Eureka Uniting Church.

Owen Noble said the decision comes with much sadness.

"We give thanks for all of those who have served the church in many ways over those years,” Mr Noble said.

HISTORY: The Eureka Uniting Church was the first Christian church built in the Byron Shire. Jasmine Burke

The well-loved church has a rich history; the first Methodist service dates back to July 25 1883, and was held in Eureka at the home of William Strong, conducted by Reverend Francis Curwood.

One service per quarter was held thereafter for three years before a proposal to build a church was given sanction in 1886.

One year later the original church was opened on Sunday June 19, with a $130 construction price tag.

The small building - the first Christian church in the Byron Shire - measured 8 metres long and 5.5 metres wide.

Services increased to one Sunday each month before they were held every Sunday a few years later.

The church - originally referred to as "North Clunes” - became Eureka Church in 1893 and the congregation soon outgrew the building.

New families coming to the district and conversation saw to its growth.

By 1904 church membership numbers had grown to 78, and the building was under works again.

The new church - $750 worth of construction - opened on Sunday January 29 1905, with a morning and evening service.

90 years to the day of opening, the Methodist Church became part of the Uniting Church in Australia, and has been known as The Eureka Uniting Church ever since.

Dwindling numbers have resulted in the combining Clunes and Eureka congregation, who will now continue to worship at Clunes.

The final service will be conducted by Reverend Maggie De Leeuw and Reverend John Edwards.

It will be followed by morning tea in the church hall. Bring a plate.