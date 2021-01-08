130-year-old homestead, farm, backpacker stay up for sale

Emu Creek Station at Tabulam is up for sale.

With a 130-year-old homestead and a number of potential income options, Emu Creek Station is all set for a new owner.

Located at Tabulam, it is a large property of more than 700 hectares, with beef grazing land and an established timber plantation.

There is also backpacker farm stay accommodation which services the local blueberry industry.

Selling agent Kel Gunther from PRDnationwide Casino said Emu Creek was a "classic beauty".

"If offers a magnificent lifestyle in a beautiful environment," the listing explains.

"Emu Creek valley dissects the property with 6km of creek frontage offering permanent tranquil water holes.

"Along the shaded creek banks, platypus and fish abound.

"As the creek winds its way past the overlooking homestead, the country opens onto fertile creek flats."

The main homestead was built around 1890 and has the classic features of its era.

A large wrap around veranda over looks the in-ground salt water pool and the valley, while the main bedroom has French doors and a unique, renovated ensuite.

There's a well equipped galley kitchen with double oven, gas stove and dishwasher.

Adjacent to the homestead is an authentic slab hut which has been restored, and is used as a family entertaining area or extra accommodation.

It has its own kitchen and covered entertaining area with carport and mudroom attached.

Emu Creek, on Paddys Flat Rd, will be auctioned on Friday, February 26 if it is not sold before.

For more information phone Kel Gunther on 0427731789.