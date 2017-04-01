130 residents at Cabbage Tree Island threatened

MORE communities are being told to evacuate this morning as the threat from the deadly flood crisis moves south from the devastated city of Lismore.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a height of 4.4 metres for the Richmond River at Woodburn Gauge on Saturday afternoon.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has issued evacuation orders in Billinudgel, Ocean Shores, New Brighton and has called on the residents of Cabbage Tree Island to prepare to evacuate.

Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so.

A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuation is required.

SES spokesperson Brent Hunter said about 130 indigenous community members could be impacted and door-knocking has been undertaken in that area, with residents asked to leave.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a height of 6.8 metres for the Richmond River at Coraki this morning.

Low level inundation of properties, water flowing across Richmond Terrace into backstreets and low lying areas and isolation of the town with road access cut by floodwaters is expected.

The NSW SES recommends residents prepare now and continue to monitor the situation.

Mr Hunter said the SES was still in response mode at Lismore on Saturday morning, with some 180 jobs outstanding overnight, 36 flood rescues since 6pm last night.

It brings the number to a total of 407 rescues for the duration of the flood event so far, mostly around the Murwillumbah, Lismore and Mullumbimby areas.

Recovery efforts are not expected to commence until Sunday.

"Areas like Ballina, Wardell and Woodburn will potentially see some water during the day," Mr Hunter said.

If your property is likely to be impacted then go and stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements. Alternate accommodation is available at the old Conference Centre or Brandon Hall.

Wherever possible, people should go and stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements. For people who need assistance an evacuation centre has been set up by Family and Community Services at Kentwell Centre, Bangalow Road Ballina (next to Coles/Woolworths in Ballina Shopping Centre).