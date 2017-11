POLICE are seeking public assistance in locating missing person, Jenna Moran.

Jenna Moran is 13 and was last seen in the Casino area.

If you can assist police in locating Jenna please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or your local police station.

The post about Jenna's disappearance has been shared more than 230 times from the Richmond Local Area Command's Facebook page.

