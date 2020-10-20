Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Araya Smith has been reported missing.
Araya Smith has been reported missing.
News

13-year-old girl last seen getting into green Commodore

Rebecca Lollback
by
20th Oct 2020 2:22 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance in locating 13-year-old Araya Smith, who was reported missing on October 15.

Araya was last seen at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 14, getting into a green Holden Commodore station wagon in Rotary Drive, Lismore.

Araya is described as Caucasian, solid build, with medium length blonde hair, fair skin, last seen wearing blue-grey shorts and a blue button-up shirt.

Araya may be in the Goonellabah area.

Police request that anyone with information about Araya's whereabouts contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

lismore missing girl richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'They would pretty much drill a hole in his head'

        Premium Content 'They would pretty much drill a hole in his head'

        News AFTER a setback which has delayed their son's surgery in America, this Ballina family has decided to help others.

        Paramedics assess patients on scene of two-car crash

        Premium Content Paramedics assess patients on scene of two-car crash

        News EMERGENCY crews were called to the crash this morning.

        ‘The paper was his life’: Farewell Darcy, dedicated newsman

        Premium Content ‘The paper was his life’: Farewell Darcy, dedicated newsman

        News Man behind Northern Rivers' most iconic photographs has passed away

        'Can't imagine life without it’: Huge value of centre

        Premium Content 'Can't imagine life without it’: Huge value of centre

        News A LOCAL aged care home is making sure its elderly residents are not left behind...