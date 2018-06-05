13 ways to tell it's winter

BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE: Keep cosy with snugly socks by the fire.

WHILE those south of the Northern Rivers are huddled by the fire and wearing every woollen item of clothing they possess, up here, it's hard to tell when autumn slips away and winter slides in.

But fear not, here's The Northern Star's infallible guide to telling when it's definitely winter:

1. Fleecy socks start to make sense

2. Local surfers start wearing steamers, while visitors from Victoria are still in board shorts, bikinis or rash vests

3. Another doona or blanket appears on the bed

4. As does a hot water bottle or electric blanket

5. Hot chocolate replaces the cold drink before bedtime

6. Gals who spend summer in short shorts and skimpy tops daringly add a scarf to the mix

7. Tragic but true - socks appear under flip-flops and sandals

8. Tradies don beanies and a jumper but still wear shorts (of course)

9. Lost of people from down south - ie Melbourne - appear here on holiday, desperate for sunshine and warm weather

10. Cyclists swap fingerless gloves for the version with full digit coverage

11. More soups and less salads on cafe menus

12. Footy players of all codes have taken over every playing field everywhere

13. Shark nets are removed for the annual whale migration.

