13 times over limit, drunk driver crashes into beer kegs

A MAN who was 13 times over the legal limit for unlicensed drivers crashed into beer kegs while going through the drive-through of a local bottle shop.

Ballina police allege the Lennox Head man, 65, drove into the drive-through at the Lennox Head bottle shop about 2.30pm on August 16.

"The vehicle collided with some kegs before stopping. The driver struggled to get out of the car due to his level of intoxication," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"Police attempted to carry out a breath test but the man was too intoxicated to follow instructions and had difficulty standing up."

At Ballina police station checks revealed that the 65-year-old did not have a licence and the car was unregistered.

A breath analysis recorded an alcohol reading more than 13 times higher than the limit allowed for unlicensed drivers, being 0.02.

He will face court in September.