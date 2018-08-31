13 things to do this week with your dad

1. Sample Food Festival: Sample Food festival is back this weekend, showcasing the best food the Northern Rivers has to offer. Around 30 restaurants or food producers will offer two tasting dishes, one for $5 and another one for $10, making the event one of the biggest tapas parties in the country. The event will also offer a number of workshops and competitions during the day, including Ceviche cooked by chef Evan White from Chupacabra, Cherry Bomb dessert by chef Michelle Wright from Bangalow Dining Room, and My Mayor Rules cook-off challenge. At the Bangalow Showgrounds this Saturday from 8am to 4pm. $5 entry. Licensed event. Visit samplefoodevents.com.

2. Nimbin Performance Poetry World Cup: The 16th Nimbin Performance Poetry World Cup will be held at the Nimbin Town Hall this weekend. Organiser Gail Clarke said the event will hold four heats on the Saturday, two semi finals and a final event on Sunday, and each poet has to prepare an eight-minute set of one or more poems. Contestants come from Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney as well as plenty of local poets such as David Hallet and Rebecca Rushbrook among previous local winners. The winner will receive a $2000 cash prize and trophy, while the People's Choice will receive a $500 cash prize.

3. Father's Day Pig Races at Windara in Casino: Kev Kiley from Noah's Thoroughbred Racing Pigs is busy getting the starters to the gates for Windara's annual Father's Day Pig Races this weekend. Meet Peppa, Smokin Ham, Carlene, Cougar, Johnston and Crackling Cecil. There will be five big races, staring from 1pm. Entry by gold coin donation. It will be an apple saucer of an afternoon and entertaining for all age groups from 12 noon. Free face painting with Polly Esta and jumping castle for the children. Windara Communities Limited is an Australian Disability Enterprise which provides quality supported employment and training for people with a disability in the Richmond Valley. At Windara, 253 Sextonville Road, Casino, this Sunday from noon.

4. Circus Rio in Lismore: Incredible performers take the whole family on a journey around the world, beginning at the famous Carnival of Rio de Janeiro. Circus Rio will leave you speechless by FMX Motorbikes and the all-new flying trapeze team. At Lismore Showground from today until September 9. Visit circusrio.com.

5. Stitches in Alstonville: Crawford House Museum's latest exhibition features embroidery, tatting and crochet produced by women on the Alstonville Plateau in the 19th and 20th centuries. This exhibition is on at 10 Wardell Rd, Alstonville, until October 7, every Friday 10am-4pm and Sundays 1-4pm. Cost: Adults $3, school-age children $1

6. Ian Moss in Lennox Head: Respected as one of Australia's iconic musicians, Ian Moss delivers an unforgettable sound - not only as a soloist on guitar but especially with his silken voice, ringing with clarity and resonating with pure soul. At Park Lane Theatre, 1 Mackney Lane, Lennox Head, this Saturday from 8pm. $60.

7. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink party in Billinudgel: After donating more than $168,000 for local charities after 27 events, Nudge Nudge Wink Wink has set sail for its fourth season of beats. This month's line-up includes Wonky Donkey, Nick Field and residents Lord Sut and Dale Stephen. This month's event will be fundraising for Wollumbin Family Support. At Billinudgel Hotel this Sunday from 2pm. For details visit cunningstunts.com.au.

8. Walk for the Chopper in Evans Head: Walk for the Chopper supporting Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Northern Rivers and getting the community together for fun and fitness and bringing people to Evans Head. There will be three circuits of 4, 6 and 10Km to choose from. Only $10 per person or $20 for families. From Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club, 11-13 McDonald place, Evans Head, this Sunday, 8am.

9. Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase in Byron Bay: Expertly curated and lovingly presented, the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase will feature some of the festival's hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter. The Byron line-up includes Cam Knight, Mike Goldstein (US), Greg Sullivan, Chris Ryan, John Cruckshank and Shayne Hunter. At the Byron Theatre, two shows this Saturday at 5pm and 8pm. Visit byroncentre.com.au.

10. Mark Swivel's Make Austraya Slightly Better Than Average Again in Mullumbimby: Make Austraya Slightly Better Than Average Again is Mark Swivel's new show. The only comedy show you can actually vote for, he'll be running for the Senate - because satire has run its course and it is time to get elected. At Mullum Drill Hall Theatre, 2 Jubilee Ave, Mullumbimby, this Sunday from 7pm.

11. Cosi theatre play in Lismore: It's Melbourne, 1971. University graduate Lewis is employed to put on a play at the local 'mental institution' with some of its patients. Manic depressive and theatre obsessed Roy decides they have to do Mozart's opera Cosi Fan Tutte. There is just one problem: nobody can sing opera.This much loved Australian play was written by Louis Nowra, who adapted Cosi into a film in 1996, with Toni Collette, Ben Mendelsohn, David Wenham, Jacki Weaver and Rachel Griffiths, winning the AFI Award for best adapted screenplay. Thursday, September 6, will be preview and student night, with tickets only $15 for adults and $10 for high school students. Opening night is a gala event - come dressed up in your finest op shop glam for a night out at the opera, Lismore style. At Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah, from September 6 (preview night) to 16.

12. Shire Choir in Bangalow: Be part of the pub choir phenomenon that's bringing the joy of singing back to pubs around the country. Bring your friends. Make new ones. Sing your heart out as they learn and perform a classic pub song at the Bangalow Hotel on Thursday, September 6, from 7pm. $10 on the door. All voices, all ages, all abilities.

13. Cock theatre play in Nimbin: Stooge Theatre presents this theatre play about a man divided between his love for another man and for a woman. Opening night on Friday, September 7, from 7.30pm. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin. Visit nimbinbushtheatre.com.