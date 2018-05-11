13 of the cheapest homes on the Northern Rivers

A SEARCH for affordable properties on the Northern Rivers shows an abundance of cheap listings in the inland towns, but very thin on the coast.

There is no doubt that by 2018 anywhere within 10 minutes of the coast has well and truly roared ahead of the rest, and then there is Byron Shire, which is simply out of reach for first home buyers.

Value means different things to different people - but all of the following properties might be considered "good value".

KYOGLE AREA

32 Worendo Street, Wiangaree

A three bedroom home on a pretty rural block of 1000sqm within two minutes walk to a local store for just $215,000.

It even has a converted garage out the back for guests!

For those who don't know, Wiangaree is only a 10 minute drive north of Kyogle and is surrounding by the stunning foothills of the Border Ranges.

31 Gardner Lane, Kyogle

Four bedroom, two bathroom home with new kitchen and bathroom recently installed.

Timber floors through out, high ceilings and a large deck with great views.

A small 505sqm block on a one way street and is currently rented out to great tenants.

The house does needs to be finished off, but is yours for $215,000.

12659 Summerland Way, Cedar Point

This one is already under contract, but simply too awesome to not include.

It's a three bedroom timber and iron cottage with a sleepout which boasts its own campfire area where you can "reminisce the glory days".

It's also on a big 1178 sqm block with access to the Richmond River, with Crown land on one side and mountain views that cannot be built out.

CASINO

1/28 Johnston Street, Casino

This quaint cottage unit is a free standing two bedroom home plus sleepout close to schools, park lands, shops and public transport.

It contains most of the original features including weatherboards, inside lining boards, retro kitchen and rustic bathroom and laundry.

The original parcel of land was converted to a four unit strata title in the 1990s.

This one is selling for just $165,000, and is currently rented for $220 per week.

2 Elm Place, Casino

Priced at only $175,000, this is another dirt cheap investor property with tenants already in place.

It's a simple three bedroom home with an open lounge and separate dining, with "good neighbours".

Also boasts a large yard fenced on three sides, with a steel carport separate from house.

17 Barker Street, Casino

This a renovated three bedroom home with plenty of extra features that still meets the needs of those on a budget.

Located on popular Barker St, it boasts air conditioning in the main bedroom and lounge, polished floor boards and timber blinds, a large modern kitchen with walk in pantry, a renovated kitchen and bathroom, plus a garden shed and double length carport.

All yours for just $270,000.

LISMORE

76 Crown Street, South Lismore

A "cute cottage" needing some renovation on a 673sqm block.

The home features two bedrooms, high ceilings, timber floorboards and front sunroom. The bathroom has been updated with a separate toilet and there is a solar system installed.

Walking distance to the CBD and South Lismore shops on Union St, it's just $235,000.

157 Magellan Street, Lismore

Classed as an "investment opportunity or renovators delight", this four bedroom home is located on the fringe of the Lismore CBD opposite Oakes Oval.

It's priced at $299,000.

You can walk everywhere from here, including Lismore Shopping Square and the CBD shops and cafes.

Two of the bedrooms boast French doors opening on to an enclosed veranda.

It is in the flood zone, hence the high set structure.

13 Frith Place, Goonellabah

Marketed at investors, this three bedroom home features timber floors and air-conditioned lounge, plus updated kitchen and bathroom.

It also has a rear timber deck, and a fenced rear backyard on a 536sqm block.

It's priced at $250,000 and has tenants in place paying $260 per week.

WOODBURN

6 Alfred St, Woodburn

With the Pacific Highway bypass going ahead Woodburn is looking increasingly attractive and prices are on the rise.

This raised three bedroom home on Alfred St is a short walk to the river, shops and schools and only 10 minutes from Evans Head.

It features three "sunlit" bedrooms, a renovated kitchen, freshly painted interior and new carpets, and additional shower and toilet downstaies.

It's priced at $345,000.

ALSTONVILLE

20 Norvell Grove, Alstonville

Priced at $395,000 to $420,000.

A "beach cottage inspired design" features a sun-room, louvre windows, and good size bedrooms. Described as "perfect for an investor or a family seeking a relaxed living space central to town amenities".

Minor renovations probably needed.

BALLINA

3/22 Owen Street Ballina

It's not pretty on the eye but check the location.

This townhouse/unit is right on Kingsford Smith Park and a short walk to the spit, parks, and River St shops.

This is described as a low maintenance townhouse in a small complex of five units with low body corporate fees of $375 a quarter.

It's listed at a "new price" of $359,000.

OCEAN SHORES

24 Orana Road, Ocean Shores

This three bedroom, two bathroom property is not cheap but included on this list to show just how much property prices across Byron Shire have skyrocketed in recent years.

The selling agent describes the $639,000 listing price as "brilliant value", and indeed, there's nothing else listed for under $670,000 in Ocean Shores, which was once-upon-a-time afffordable for first time buyers.

It is a modern home so includes six star energy rating and solar passive design.

It also has modern bedrooms with fans and built ins throughout and the main has an ensuite, plus open plan, north facing living areas ensuring plenty of natural light.