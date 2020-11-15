13 stories that made headlines this week
IT WAS a busy week in news this week.
We take a look back at what made headlines.
• Police announced a breakthrough in the investigation into the death of German backpacker Simone Strobel in Lismore in 2005.
• A Byron Bay mum was desperately fighting bureaucracy, and rising bills, to get her son vital medical treatment.
• This courageous young man has been named NSW's Young Australian of the Year 2021.
• Lismore residents will get the chance to have their say on the "necessary" future of flood mitigating their city as a draft Flood Risk Management Project goes on public exhibition.
• This exciting plan aims to convert a disused quarry into a stunning attraction.
• It's been a tough few years for Lismore City Council, and it has just lost a senior member of staff.
• The hearing into a Northern NSW police officer's alleged assault of a teenager in Byron Bay was held last week.
• The pandemic meant commemorations were different this year, but the Remembrance Day was not forgotten on the Northern Rivers.
• You had better get in quick if you want to live in these areas, prices are rising.
• It has only been open two years, but demountables are already being installed at this state-of-the-art school.
• Lismore City Council revealed plans for the Lismore Laneways Project concept design, which included a trial closure of a CBD street to traffic.
• You too can live like a Hollywood star, but it will cost you.
• Looking for swimming lessons? Here's how to get the best value for money.
