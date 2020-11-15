13 stories that made headlines this week

NSW Young Australian of the Year, flood mitigation, and Remembrance Day all made headlines this week.

IT WAS a busy week in news this week.

We take a look back at what made headlines.

German backpacker Simone Strobel was found murdered in Lismore in 2005. Photo Contributed

• Police announced a breakthrough in the investigation into the death of German backpacker Simone Strobel in Lismore in 2005.

• A Byron Bay mum was desperately fighting bureaucracy, and rising bills, to get her son vital medical treatment.

FLYING HIGH: Lismore Invictus Games gold medallist and flying instructor Nathan Parker is the recipient of the NSW Young Australian of the Year 2021.

• This courageous young man has been named NSW's Young Australian of the Year 2021.

• Lismore residents will get the chance to have their say on the "necessary" future of flood mitigating their city as a draft Flood Risk Management Project goes on public exhibition.

Plans have been drawn up to turn the Bexhill Quarry site into parklands.

• This exciting plan aims to convert a disused quarry into a stunning attraction.

• It's been a tough few years for Lismore City Council, and it has just lost a senior member of staff.

• The hearing into a Northern NSW police officer's alleged assault of a teenager in Byron Bay was held last week.

We will remember them. The 2020 Lismore Remembrance Day service was shorter than usual and limited to 100 people due to the pandemic. Photo: Alison Paterson

• The pandemic meant commemorations were different this year, but the Remembrance Day was not forgotten on the Northern Rivers.

• You had better get in quick if you want to live in these areas, prices are rising.

WORTH THE WAIT: Ballina Coast High School's extraodinary campus took three years to build and saw the closure of Ballina High School and Southern Cross 7-12.

• It has only been open two years, but demountables are already being installed at this state-of-the-art school.

• Lismore City Council revealed plans for the Lismore Laneways Project concept design, which included a trial closure of a CBD street to traffic.

• You too can live like a Hollywood star, but it will cost you.

• Looking for swimming lessons? Here's how to get the best value for money.

