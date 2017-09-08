13 motor dealers in Lismore area 'non-compliant'

Fair Trading has inspected car dealers and repairers in the Lismore area.

OFFICERS from NSW Fair Trading have inspected 13 motor dealers in the Lismore area, and all were found to be non-compliant with relevant legislation.

Director of Engagement and Complaints, Suzanne Crowle, said six penalty infringement notices were issued to the value of $1980.

She said officers also visited 28 motor vehicle repairers and found 50 breaches of legislation. One penalty infringement notice was issued.

"During these visits, Fair Trading inspected 81 motor vehicle trade certificates with nine found to be non-compliant,” she said.

"Fair Trading will be conducting follow-up inspections to ensure non-compliant traders have addressed these areas of concern.”

Nearly 275 residents from the Lismore area attended six information sessions as part of the NSW Fair Trading's My Place program in August.

Ms Crowle said the free information sessions were offered to real estate agents, landlords, motor vehicle repairers and home building tradesmen.

"At the Motor Dealer and Repairer seminar, NSW Fair Trading staff spoke on the legislative requirements under the Motor Dealer & Repairers Act 2013, Motor Dealers & Repairers Regulation 2014 as well as their responsibilities under Australian Consumer Law,” she said.

"Landlords and real estate agents attended sessions regarding the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants under the Residential Tenancies Act 2010 and Residential Tenancies Regulation 2010.”

For more information about the My Place program or for consumer advice, please visit www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au or phone 13 32 20.