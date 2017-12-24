$1.3 million to fix issues at Lismore schools over summer

MAINTAINED: Tuntable Creek Public School is one of the many Lismore electorate schools set for maintenance over the holidays.

MORE than $1.3 million will be spent on 33 school maintenance projects in the Lismore electorate over the summer holiday period.

The majority of the maintenance will be painting, as well as improving floor coverings and roofing.

Lismore MP Thomas George has welcomed the investment in local schools to keep them in top condition.

"Every child deserves to have access to great facilities, wonderful teachers and get an excellent education and that is what we are delivering for students,” Mr George said.

"We are making good use of the summer break to carry out important projects while students are off enjoying their holidays.”

The summer holiday blitz is part of the state government's record $747 million school maintenance investment over the next four years, as announced in the 2017 budget.

The program allows each and every school across the state to have its maintenance project lists slashed by December 2018.

Some of the local schools which will benefit from funding includes:

Wilson Park School

Whian Whian Public School

Tuntable Creek Public School

Tregeagle Public School

The Channon Public School

Rosebank Public School

Modanville Public School

Lismore South Public School

Jiggi Public School

Goonellabah Public School

Goolmangar Public School

Dunoon Public School

Caniaba Public School

Bexhill Public School