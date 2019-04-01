$1.3 million restaurant would have 'world-class' views

COULD this proposed new restaurant have the best views on the Northern Rivers?

Plans have been lodged with Byron Shire Council for a $1.3 million cafe on Coolamon Scenic Drive at Coorabell, adjacent to Scarrabelottis Lookout.

If approved, diners would have spectacular coastal and hinterland views from an architecturally-designed, "high end” restaurant that would cater for just 40 people at a time.

According to documents lodged with the council, the application is for a "small daytime restaurant adjacent to, and gaining access from, Scarrabelottis Lookout”.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It would be open for breakfast and lunch, from 7.30am until 2.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and 10.30am until 2.30pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. It would be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The landowner's vision is to "provide customers with a full service establishment so that they can enjoy a meal, drink and relax while taking in the amazing view”.

"Several detailed meetings have been held with council regarding gaining access to the site through the part of the road reserve that forms Scarrabelottis Lookout,” the social impact assessment report states.

"Council sees the potential benefit in working with the landowner to rejuvenate the lookout and provide surveillance and security of this important public place.

"As such the road entrance, access road and car parking will be formalised and constructed as part of the development.

"In general terms the beneficial impacts of the development outweigh the perceived detrimental impacts.

"This is an inherently small, low key restaurant, that with the planned and recommended management measures, will have a low impact on the neighbourhood.”

In his report to the council, architect Alan Rudge explains the design is for a low-key "boutique building” engineered to withstand bushfire and strong winds but also to provide a platform to enjoy the "constantly changing, world-class vista stretching from Byron Bay to the Tweed”.

"We trust that council and the community will see that our clients have genuinely responded to this unique site's limitations and opportunities and now propose a high quality, well-considered, environmentally sustainable development, which will result in a win-win situation for all,” he wrote.

In an emailed response to the developers, which has been included in the public exhibition documents on the council's website, the site's "nearest neighbours” welcomed "anything which provides rejuvenation and security of this public resource”.

"For too long now the area has been used by all an sundry as an unofficial 'gypsy camp' (backpackers, travellers, people living in their vehicles' and their toilet has been the areas surrounding the lookout,” the residents wrote.

"I'm happy... to lend my support to your project.”

The development application for the restaurant is currently on public exhibition.

Submissions close on April 17. For more information visit www.byron.nsw.gov.au and click on the link to "find a development application”.