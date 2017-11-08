$1.3 million plan for popular Ballina swimming spot

MAJOR upgrades to Ballina's Shaws Bay have started this week as part of a $1.33 million project to revitalise the popular swimming hole.

Construction along the western foreshore at Compton Drive started earlier this week to develop formalised carparking, improved shared path, shower, picnic facilities and upgrade stormwater infrastructure.

The entry point to the bay would also be improved with the installation of a boardwalk style ramp.

Ballina Shire Council is heading up the works in partnership with State Government agencies including the Department of Industry and the Office of Environment and Heritage.

This week's construction marked the start of a series of projects to be developed over the next 12 months to improve safety and recreation at the site, including Pop Denison Park.

About half a million dollars has been invested to improve water circulation and water quality of the bay as well as reduce infilling.

Research investigations are underway to map sea-grass and sediment core samples have been completed as part of the initiative.

The council received grant funding from the OEH to advance the investigation, studies, approvals and licences required to progress the dredging works at the bay.

From next February, improvements would be made to enhance access between the bay and neighbouring reserves.

The majority of the work would be carried out at low tide to remove existing rock and enable for the creation of sandy beaches access to other areas will be closed to allow for revegetation.