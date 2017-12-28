13 million drink containers returned already

IN LESS than a month the State Government's Container Deposit Scheme has recorded a massive 13 million drink containers returned.

According to the State's Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton, Boxing Day has seen the highest number with more than 870,000 returned to 312 collection points across the state.

"Boxing Day was the busiest day for Return and Earn so far. Lots of people were out shopping, and lots of people were out returning their drink containers,” Ms Upton said.

"This has been a great start to the scheme and it is good to see so many people getting involved. Return and Earn will help reduce the 160 million bottles littered in our environment every year.”

Reverse vending machines in Casula, Emerton, Granville and Revesby continue to receive high returns, with more than 330,000 drink containers received at each site since the scheme started on December 1.

Return and Earn continues to roll out, with reverse vending machines recently installed in Ballina, Bathurst, Guyra, Dubbo and Coffs Harbour.

"The roll-out will continue this week and into the New Year with many more sites to be added in the coming weeks,” Ms Upton said.

In the Northern Rivers there are drop off points now available at Ballina, Lismore and Kyogle.

For more information on the scheme and a list of eligible drink containers, visit: www.returnandearn.org.au.