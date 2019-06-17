14 fantastic things to do this week

1. Morning Melodies in Evans Head:

At Club Evans RSL, 11-13 McDonald Pl, Evans Head, today from 10.30am.

Artist Graeme Howie, from the Howie Brothers, will be entertaining you for Morning Melodies. Come in early to secure your seat, get coffees and teas and morning tea.

2. Life Off Grid screening in Byron Bay:

At Pighouse Flicks, 1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, this Wednesday from 6pm.

Life Off Grid is a film about people who have chosen to build their lives around renewable energy, with beautiful, inspiring, and often challenging results.

Jonathan Taggart and Phillip Vannini spent two years travelling across Canada to find 200 off-gridders and visit them in their homes. They met off-gridders in every single province and territory and through their film they narrated our travels and chronicled in depth the experiences, challenges, inventions, aspirations, and ways of life of people who have chosen to radically re-invent daily life in a dramatically innovative but also quite traditional way.

3. Gala Concert in Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Union St, Lismore, this Friday from 6.30pm.

The Gala Concert is an expression of the 'rivers of light' created by LightnUp's hundreds of lantern processions held across Australia over the last 25 years. The concert features specially created choral work by three of Australia's leading emerging composers and Lismore young composer Tilly Jones. Lead by Michelle Leonard OAM, Moorambilla Voices' teenage ensemble MaxedOut will perform with their Taiko drums.

4. Artist Showcase at Uptown Picture Framing

Showcasing the "pictorial narratives" by Ballina artist Carmel Watts.

From 6.30 at 48a Keen Street, Lismore, come along for the opening to eat, drink and meet like minded people.

5. Community Market Day in Federal:

At Jasper Corner Federal, 3 Federal Rd, Federal, this Saturday from 8am to 2pm.

The Federal comunity is hosting another market at Federal Hall this weekend. Expect stalls selling home made goodies, crafts and second hand goods. Devonshire tea will also be available from 9am.

6. 25th Lismore Lantern Parade:

At various locations, Lismore CBD, this Saturday from 10am to 9pm.

This Saturday, the fun starts in the CBD from 10am with markets stalls, rides, games, a buskers festival, kids arts, crafts, games and lantern making workshops.

There will be an exhibition in the Lismore Regional Gallery showcasing the history of the Lantern Parade, with local and regional musicians, dancers and performers on the main stage in the Quad from noon. On Saturday evening from 5.30pm, the Lantern Parade winds its way through the heart of Lismore's City Centre with spectacular, larger than life lanterns, illuminated sculptures, parade bands and performers. Making their way to the Quad for a where it climaxes with a breathtaking outdoor theatre featuring fire performance, bonfire and fireworks.

Celebrations continue over the weekend with the Viking Village Solstice on both Saturday and Sunday at Jolley Fields and the Piazza in the Park on Sunday from 10am until 3pm. For details visit lismorelanternparade.com.au.

7. Delicious party in Lismore:

At the Lismore City Bowlo, Spinks Park, Lismore, this Saturday from 9pm to 2am.

It's time to put on your dancing disco boots and help celebrate nine years of putting on a fine soiree for you. To help celebrate Delicious' birthday, organisers Frou Frou Productions have confirmed guest DJ Jimmy D.

With nearly 20 years experience under his belt, Jimmy D has a CV that most would DJs would be envious of: Jimmy D cut his teeth in some of the most revered clubs in Sydney in the late 1990s, including long standing residencies at both Cocomangas in Byron Bay and at Elsewhere on the Gold Coast, where he was musical director for their Sunday night Sunday Royale.

Joining Jimmy D on the decks will be Lismore resident Craig Wilson, also known as DJ 1iSAMURAi.

8. Swiss Cheese Fondue in Federal

At Jasper Corner Federal, 3 Federal Rd, Federal, this Saturday from 6.30pm.

Edelweiss Food is hosting a pop-up dinner, offering a traditional Swiss cheese fondue three-course meal.

9. Sink or Swing - Marine Rescue Fundraiser in Brunswick Heads:

At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Saturday from 6pm.

MC Ellen Briggs will introduce the music and dancing by Swing On In. Tickets are $50 per person which includes canapes, welcome drinks and a meal.

10. Rivers Of Light in Lismore:

At Rowing Club Car Park, Victoria Street, Lismore, this Sunday from 5.30pm. Gold coin donation.

Enjoy the sights of a magical flotilla of lanterns covering canoes, and kayaks meandering down the Lismore's Wilson River at dusk to celebrate Lismore's River's of Light, hundreds lantern processions bringing light to the hearts of communities across Australia over the past 25 years. Visit lismorelanternparade.com.au.

11. Piazza in the Park in Lismore:

At Spinks Park, 137 Molesworth St, Lismore, this Sunday 10am to 3pm. Free event.

The 2019 Lismore Friendship Festival's, Piazza in the Park celebrates the cultural heritage of Italian settlers who have contributed to the Northern Rivers region over the last 138 years.

Activities on the day include a Tug-O-War, Tarantella lessons, Italian language lessons, children's activities, a chance to play bocci or croquet and visit the Historical Museum, time to sit and relax, re-acquaint with or make new friends, eat, drink and be merry.

12. Winter Blues at Summerland House:

At Summerland House Farm, 253 Wardell Road, Alstonville, this Sunday from 12 noon.

This event will feature a triple headline with local talent Hussy Hicks and Minnie Marx, as well as international sensation Kristy Lee.

Food and drinks available for purchase on the day. Take your own chair or rug. Family-friendly, accessible event with Auslan interpreters.

13. The 2019 Regional Environment Conference in Lismore:

At the Lismore Showground, Alexandra Pde, Lismore, on Saturday and Sunday from 3pm.

The 2019 Regional Conference is a great weekend of wonderful speakers and practical workshops. It's also an opportunity to hear about campaigns happening locally, and the work still to be done for nature in NSW. The program will explore extinction and climate change.

The 2019 Regional Environment Conference, jointly hosted by Nature NSW and Friends of the Koala, . The conference will include a full day program on the Saturday, a conference dinner on the Saturday night and a field trip on the Sunday.

14. Viking Village Solstice in Lismore:

At Jolley Field, Cnr Uralba St and Dawson Sts, Lismore, this Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of authentic village life of the Vikings from the period 800AD to 1100AD. Walk through the authentic village camp and market lane.

Watch demonstrations of craft and skill and historic talks on Viking ways of life. Feast and drink as you watch warriors clash and bash and play in the fighting arena and games circle.

Hosted by your local medieval re-enactment society Rognvald's Lith, to celebrate the Winter Solstice. Have your gold coin donations seized by warriors at the gates. Closes in time for the lantern parade.