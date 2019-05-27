13 fantastic things to do this week

Bodhi, who won the third waggiest tail in the Love Lennox Festival Waggiest Tail competition with proud owner Marcus Thornton of Lennox Heads.

Bodhi, who won the third waggiest tail in the Love Lennox Festival Waggiest Tail competition with proud owner Marcus Thornton of Lennox Heads. Jennifer Crawley

1. Beef Week's MCMC Beef Industry Day in Casino:

At St Mary's Earth Centre, Sextonville Rd, Casino, tomorrow from 9am to 2pm.

The topic of the day will be animal health. The event will feature various trade displays and a barbecue lunch. The event will include presentation of results for Beef week's Carcass Competition.

2. All About Eve in Byron Bay:

At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Wednesday at 6pm and Saturday, from 1pm. Details at byroncentre.com.au.

Actors Gillian Anderson (X-Files) and Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) lead in All About Eve, filmed live for cinemas from the West End in London. All About Eve tells the story of Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there's Eve. Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production is directed by one of the world's most innovative theatre directors, Ivo van Hove (NT Live: A View from the Bridge).

3. Live in the Hive in Byron Bay:

At 1 Acacia St, Byron Bay, this Wednesday from 7pm

A cross-genre open mic night in the heart of the Byron Industrial Estate. This night offers all performance artists a platform to be creative, experimental and share their offering.

The night is curated weekly. Showcasing Artists from the shire. Artists are invited to come sign up on the night and share their talents, ranging from music, poetry, spoken work, dance, comedy or anything else they wish to share.

4. Vision Impaired or Blind Bowls 'Come and Try Day' in Ballina:

At Cherry St Sports Club, 68 Cherry St, Ballina, this Thursday, 9.30am to 12 noon.

Join an informal and instructional game with other bowlers with impaired vision. Open to all people with vision impairment, at all bowling levels, novice or experienced, men and women of any age. You need a friend or family member who is familiar with your vision loss to act as your guide, flat shoes, hat and sunglasses. Cherry Street Sports are providing the green at no charge. If you are interested in coming but don't have either someone to act as an assistant or transport you there please call Guide Dogs NSW/ACT regional office on 02 6691 8500.

5. Lismore Eats:

At at Lismore Showgrounds, 116 Alexandra Pde, North Lismore, this Friday from 4pm to 9pm.

This monthly food market in Lismore features a rotating range of vendors. Free entry. Live music and on-site parking. Northern Rivers Jumping Castles is back this month with their brand new chair-o-plane ride.

6. Lismore Theatre Company's Winter Cabaret:

At Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah, from Thursday to Sunday. For details visit lismoretheatrecompany.org.au.

Lismore Theatre Company presents Winter Cabaret as the next instalment in their 2019 season. Six accomplished musicians join together to bring you an elegant evening of musical theatre that will delight audiences. Vocalists Veronica Lovejoy, Beans Goodfellow, Lee Millward and Brian Pamphilon will fill the little theatre with sensational solos, delectable duets, toe-tapping trios, and fabulous four-part harmonies. They will be accompanied by Benjamin Ryan on piano and Lissa-Kathe on piano, harp, accordion and cello. 10% of all ticket sales going to Beyond Blue.

7. Festival of the Voice in Brunswick Heads:

Festival of the Voice recently received a grant to work with renowned counter tenor Tobias Cole.

For six weeks, students from four local primary schools have been learning some amazing songs under the stewardship of Mr Cole. Enjoy night of song, including Aine Tyrrell's reconciliation anthem, In This House, the Cape Byron Steiner School singers, the Rebel Rebel Girls Choir with soloists, and Reconciliation Kids Choir at the Brunswick Public School, 2 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Friday from 5pm. Free event. The Inaugural Festival of the Voice features 23 concerts, recitals, musicals and workshops, highlighting the power of the Human Voice. All details now up on brunswickpicturehouse.com.

8. Love Lennox Festival:

At Lennox Head this Saturday from 8am to 3pm.

The annual Love Lennox Festival is a celebration of everything there is to love about Lennox Head. The line up includes a dog competition at Ross Park from 9.15am, the Flavours of Lennox - a food degustation market with $5 dishes - and the Lennox Weddings & Events Collective, a mini-event featuring some of the best local wedding suppliers and creatives. This is a child-friendly and free event.

9. Lismore African Festival:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Saturday from 1pm to 7pm.

A celebration of African culture, food and fashion, open to the whole community to understand what makes us all unique and what unite us as humans.

10. Ladies Day at the Lismore Turf Club:

At Lismore Turf Club, Woodlawn Rd, Lismore, this Saturday from 11.30am to 7pm.

The events will feature food trucks, live music, cocktails, wine specials and pre-ordered catering packages available. There will be plenty of track-side action for all to enjoy.

11. Women Like Us in Dunoon:

At Dunoon Sports Club, 15 Cowley Rd, Dunoon, this Saturday from 8pm.

Women Like Us is a two-hour comedy show born when the friends reached the conclusion it was because those women often didn't see their lives or their experiences reflected on the stage. Ellen and Mandy realised that when they talked about housework, chickens, big undies, disappointment, resentment, sex when you're drunk, fit bits, yoga farts and being a menopausal woman dealing with teenage angst, everything just fell into place.

12. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink in Billinudgel:

At The Billinudgel Hotel, 1 Wilfred St, Billinudgel, this Sunday from 2pm to 9.30pm.

The last Nudge Nudge Wink Wink party for 2019 will be held at the Billinudgel Hotel this weekend. The party will feature DJs Stephen Allkins, Miss L, Lady S, Dale Stephen and Lord Sut. Live art by Dubse and Creatrix Body Art. Profits of this last Nudge will go to It Takes a Town, a charity bringing focus to the opportunities that exist locally to provide all children with the opportunities and environments required to thrive. Organisers thanked the DJs, volunteers and music lovers for their support.

13. Dreamland in Bangalow:

At Bangalow A&I Hall, Station St, Bangalow, on now and until Saturday. Visit norpa.org.au for details.

Dreamland is a theatre 'dreamscape' of life in regional Australia. A newbie wanting to hire the hall interrupts the ubiquitous late night committee meeting. A crash course in local history involves a number of axes and an unexpected lesson in the virtues of partner dancing. Transporting us through different waves of settlement, from the Big Scrub, to hippies and tree-changers, Dreamland explores how communities adapt to change and renew themselves. The 2019 Bangalow re-boot of Dreamland has been extended until this week.