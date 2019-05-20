13 fantastic things to do this week

TEAM: Sharon Nisbet, Maria Casamento, Clare Russell and Jacqui Weldon from Ballina, during the Ballina to Byron Coastal Charity Walk 2018.

TEAM: Sharon Nisbet, Maria Casamento, Clare Russell and Jacqui Weldon from Ballina, during the Ballina to Byron Coastal Charity Walk 2018. Liana Turner

1. Rubber Jellyfish screening in Byron Bay:

At Pighouse Flicks, 1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, today, from 6.30pm.

MARINE debris documentary Rubber Jellyfish explores the impact helium balloons are having on global endangered marine wildlife populations - especially sea birds and sea turtles. The film includes interviews and footage from Australian Seabird Rescue in Ballina as well as footage from Byron Bay and Ballina, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Canberra, and Maui.

2. Crime Stoppers 30th Anniversary in Lismore:

At the Lismore Transit Centre, 43-49 Magellan St, Lismore, this Tuesday, 10am to 12 noon.

Crime Stoppers NSW is celebrating 30 years of operations, so Northern Rivers residents are invited to join Crime Stoppers and the NSW Police for a free morning tea. The event will highlight the role that the community has played in helping to solve crimes over the past 30 years since Crime Stoppers NSW inception in 1989 but also look to the future and how we can all play a part in keeping our community safe.

3. Art Exhibition Opening at Casino Beef Week:

At Casino Community and Cultural Centre, 35 Walker St, Casino, this Wednesday, May 22, from 9am to 8pm.

Discover amazing talent at the Beef Week Art Exhibition.

With significant artistic talent in and around the region, the Casino Beef Week Art Exhibition hosted by the Casino Art Group is a not-to-be-missed event. Visit Casino Community and Cultural Centre from Thursday to Saturday to check out the hundreds of entries in the Beef Week Art Exhibition.

This Wednesday night, at the opening, find out which are the winning pieces.

4. Fiona O'Loughlin in Casino:

At Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, this Wednesday from 19:15pm.

As well as a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian, Fiona O'Loughlin is an accomplished writer, TV presenter and media personality. Cast in the 2018 Network Ten series I'm a Celebrity Get me Out of Here, Fiona won the title of Queen of the Jungle.

In recent years, Fiona has overcome a well-documented 'battle with the bottle'. This, like the other aspects of her life, has become 'material' for her stand-up. And Fiona is even funnier sober. This show will also feature Anthony Lamond.

5. Dungarimba Wandarahn in Lismore:

At the Lismore Quadrangle, Cnr of Keen and Magellan Sts, Lismore, from Thursday to Sunday, from 6pm to 9pm.

A spectacular, multi-sensory experience of Bundjalung language, history and story will occupy all of Lismore's cultural precinct for four nights. Two years in the making, Dungarimba Wandarahn was created in collaboration with Southern Cross University's Indigenous School Gnibi Wandarahn, Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar, high school and university students, researchers and arts practitioners. Inspired by the stories and recollections of Bundjalung Elder, Aunty Irene Harrington. Aunty Irene was one of the first Aboriginal students to attend Lismore High School in the 1950s -now the Lismore Library and Conservatorium of Music in The Quad.

6. Festival of the Voice in Brunswick Head:

At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, from Friday 5pm to June 2,

Join the inaugural Festival of the Voice. Nine days, two venues in one small town: Brunswick Heads. The festival will include 23 concerts, recitals, musicals and workshops. All details are now up on brunswickpicturehouse.com.

7. Planning Your Restoration Project Field Day at The Channon:

At The Channon (exact location to be confirmed after RSVP) this Friday 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Lismore City Council is hosting a free field day at The Channon (includes lunch) for rural lifestyle landholders looking for practical help to plan a restoration project. The day will involve a practical look at how planning approaches and techniques are used by a local landholder and the Tuntable Landcare Group restoring rainforest habitat on two dynamic and challenging creek bank sites.

RSVPs for this event are essential. To book your place phone Lismore Council on 1300 87 83 87.

8. Fierce Dunoon Sports Club Fundraiser:

At Dunoon Sports Club, 15 Cowley Rd, Dunoon, from 6pm to midnight. $15 Adults. $12 Concession and members.

This fierce Party is a fundraiser to refurbish the Dunoon Club's deck - floors and furniture. After 9pm (the club's usual closing time) there will be a cover charge for the party which will go until late. The event will feature two DJs, a drag show and a male burlesque dance act.

9. Ballina To Byron Coastal Charity Walk:

From Missingham Park in Ballina, throughout the coastline north to Lennox Head, Broken Head, Tallows Beach to Cape Byron Lighthouse, finishing at Denning Park in Byron Bay, next to the Surf Life Saving Club, this Sunday from 7am.

The route is mixed terrain with stunning scenery from Ballina to Lennox Head (13km), Broken Head (25km) and finishing at Byron Bay (37km). Participants can enter Individually or in teams of 2-20 people. Minimum age is 12 years old (accompanied by a paying adult).

10. Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord French Film Festival in Ballina:

At Ballina Fair Cinemas from Friday to Sunday.

Enjoy the latest films in French language in this festival organised by the local Alliance Francaise, Cote du Norde. Hits such as drama comedy Le Grand Bain (Sink or Swim, 2018), drama comedy Claire Darling (2018) and Pupille (In Safe Hands, 2018) will be screened through the weekend. All films have English subtitles.

11. National Botanic Gardens Open Day in Lismore:

At the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens, 313 Wyrallah Rd, Lismore, this Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Free event.

Lismore Rainforest Botanic Garden is celebrating the Australia and New Zealand Botanic Gardens Open Day. The event will include a native plant stall, botanical art for kids (and their adults), pot a plant to take home, card and book sales and a morning tea stall. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy a guided walk. Free guided butterfly walk from 12.30pm. No dogs allowed.

12. 2019 Australian Senior League Baseball Championship:

At Albert Park, Keen St, Lismore, on today and until Friday, 8.30am - 5.30pm. Free event.

Lismore is proud to be hosting the 2019 Australian Senior League Championship this week at Albert Park. The championship will feature twelve Senior League teams from across Australia over a six-day tournament.

13. Mullum2Bruns Paddle 2019:

From Heritage Park, Mullumbimby, on Sunday 9am to 3pm.

Australia's largest organised paddle event celebrates its 10th birthday this year. The Mullum2Bruns Paddle is an annual event held on the Brunswick River, starting at Heritage Park, Mullumbimby and ending at the Terrace Park in Brunswick Heads, a distance of around 10km.

All non-motorised craft are invited to register for the Fun Paddle, single or double Challenges and Dragon Boat Flotilla. For those who can't take to the water, there is an alternative - buy a number for a rubber duck which will race 300 other rubber numbered ducks and hopefully win you a prize in the Rubber Duck Race.